NASCAR drivers, crew members and team employees are facing off at 5 p.m. ET Sept. 26 in the NASCAR Fitness Challenge Powered by Lilly Diabetes, and you can be part of the competition!

Teams will gather at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza in a relay-style stationary bike race, competing for a $15,000 donation to the charity of their choice. CycleBar instructors will lead heats, and teams will rotate through four riders as they try to pedal farthest during the race.

Where do you come in? Support teams on social media. They get points when you like or comment on their posts tagged with the #NASCARFitChallenge hashtag. The team that wins the social media competition will win a $5,000 donation to its charity, so get your team started now! Then come to the NASCAR Hall of Fame to cheer on your favorite team.

Teams are training and posting on social media now:

We want to win on the track AND off! 💪 Our #NASCARFitChallenge teams know that in order to win it all next week, they've got to put in the work. Retweet and reply with a good luck message to help us cheer on our two SHR teams.#BrosCountrySHR | #FlyingAcesSHR pic.twitter.com/hbNmnWzffJ — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) September 19, 2018

Teams from Joe Gibbs Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Roush Fenway Racing, Richard Childress Racing and Germain Racing, as well as NASCAR NEXT and NASCAR D4D will compete for their favorite charities.

Ryan Reed, driver of the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford, participated in the 2017 event, and is helping get fans involved via Twitter for the 2018 fitness campaign.