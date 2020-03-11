NASCAR Finish Line: Analyzing best Group 2 play at Atlanta

NASCAR Finish Line, a free-to-play gaming app from Penn National Gaming, has launched for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season. Each week, there will be six groups of six drivers for the upcoming race. Users will predict which driver will finish first among each group and then the overall race winner for a chance to win $50,000 if all seven scenarios are correctly selected.

Last week’s race at Phoenix Raceway saw no jackpot winners earn the $50K prize.

The second of six groups for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (2 p.m. ET on FOX/FOX Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Atlanta Motor Speedway consists of Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Erik Jones and Jimmie Johnson. Of the six drivers, Johnson is the only one to win a Cup race — he has five victories — at the 1.54-mile track. Logano is the only driver to have at least one win in 2020 to his name — his Phoenix victory gave him two this season. Every driver except Johnson has a top 10 at the track in the past two years.

For a stats look, NASCAR.com has compiled the results of the last two races at Atlanta, the career average finish for each driver at Atlanta and the 2020 results on intermediate tracks (the drivers’ average finish at Las Vegas and Fontana) to see who is the best play to make in Group 2.

A point system has been assigned to each year, starting with one point for the best finisher and counting up to six points for the worst finisher. Those numbers were then added up. The lowest total signifies the strongest driver (green), and the highest total represents the weakest driver (red) — in recent years.

Driver Atlanta results (’19) Atlanta results (’18) Atlanta average finish Avg. finish (’20) Total Clint Bowyer Finished 5th (1) Finished 3rd (1) Avg. finish: 19.6 (6) Avg. finish: 17.5 (6) 14 Chase Elliott Finished 19th (4) Finished 10th (4) Avg. finish: 10.5 (1) Avg. finish: 15.0 (3.5) 12.5 Jimmie Johnson Finished 24th (6) Finished 27th (6) Avg. finish: 12.0 (3) Avg. finish: 6.0 (1) 16 Erik Jones Finished 7th (2) Finished 11th (5) Avg. finish: 10.7 (2) Avg. finish: 16.5 (5) 14 Kyle Larson Finished 12th (3) Finished 9th (3) Avg. finish: 13.8 (4) Avg. finish: 15.0 (3.5) 13.5 Joey Logano Finished 23rd (5) Finished 6th (2) Avg. finish: 17.2 (5) Avg. finish: 6.5 (2) 14

This group is pretty evenly matched, but Elliott has the slight advantage when all four categories are counted. The No. 9 Chevrolet has been one of the fastest cars this season.

Bowyer is an interesting option if you want to solely go off the last two years at Atlanta — a similar timeframe that saw Bowyer’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick fare really well at this track. If you go Bowyer, then you should take Harvick in Group 1.