NASCAR: Erik Jones wins playoff opener at Darlington as myriad playoff drivers have problems

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Erik Jones, driver of the #43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 04, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

The first race of the 2022 Cup Series playoffs featured a non-playoff driver in victory lane.

Erik Jones inherited the lead during the final caution flag when leader Kyle Busch had an engine problem with less than 25 laps to go and led the final 23 laps on the way to his first win of the season and the 200th win for the No. 43 car at the top level of NASCAR during Sunday night's Southern 500 at Darlington.

Jones ran near the front of the field all night. His win wasn’t a fluke. He had earned his position to inherit the lead from Busch’s misfortune and then kept Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin at bay for the final green flag run of the race.

His win is also the first for a non-playoff driver in the opening race of the playoffs. Dating back to the inception of NASCAR’s playoffs in 2004, no driver outside the postseason had ever won the playoff opener.

Jones also became the 17th different winner over the first 27 Cup Series races of the season. Sixteen different drivers won races during the regular season. The victory is Jones' third of his career and first since he won the 2019 Southern 500.

The win also came as myriad playoff drivers had problems throughout the night. Regular-season champion Chase Elliott finished last after he crashed out and Kevin Harvick finished 33rd after his car randomly caught fire during the third stage.

Busch finished 30th after his engine issue and Chase Briscoe was 27th after he got caught up in Elliott’s wreck. Overall, six of the top-10 finishers were playoff drivers.

Tyler Reddick finished third behind Hamlin while Joey Logano was fourth and Christopher Bell was fifth.