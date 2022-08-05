NASCAR Driver Kyle Bush Was at Mall of America with Wife and Family During Shooting: 'We Are Safe'

Anna Lazarus Caplan
3 min read
NASCAR Driver Kyle Bush Was at Mall of America with Wife and Family During Shooting: 'We Are Safe'
  Kyle Busch
    Kyle Busch
    American racing driver and team owner

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his family were enjoying the amusement park portion of The Mall of America on Thursday afternoon when a shooting prompted an evacuation of the massive building.

No one was injured in the incident, in which shots were fired at a Nike store during an altercation between two groups of young adults.

A video posted on Twitter showed Busch exiting the mall while holding hands with his 6-year-old son, Brexton Locke.

Samantha Busch, Kyle's wife, later revealed that the family was okay after word about the shooting began to get out.

"If you are seeing the news about the @mallofamerica we got out and are safe," she posted in an Instagram story afterward. "Praying others inside are too."

kyle and samantha busch with their son
Matt Sullivan/Getty

The shooting took place inside the packed retailer at about 4:16 p.m., Bloomington, Minnesota police said, and sent groups of shoppers fleeing the store in a panic, according to CBS Minnesota.

After the mall was evacuated, it was closed for the evening. The property reopened for regular hours, with enhanced security Friday morning, mall officials said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Police said in a tweet Friday morning said they are still searching for the two young adult suspects, as well as a handgun used during the incident. Anyone with information has been asked to call 952-563-4900.

Samantha Busch
Samantha Busch/Instagram Samantha Busch's Instagram Story

Kyle, 37, is a full-time racer with the NASCAR Cup Series, and earned the Cup Champion title in both 2015 and 2019. He drives in all three NASCAR national series and has 224 victories across them all including 60 Cup wins — the most among active drivers. He's also the all-time record-holder for wins in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series (102) and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (62), and is the 2009 Xfinity champion.

His next race is scheduled this Sunday, at the Michigan International Speedway

He and Samantha share two children, Brexton and daughter Lennix Key, whom they welcomed via surrogate in April.

Prior to the shooting, Samantha had posted a series of stories on Instagram about the family's excursion, taken while she watched "her boys" ride various attractions at Nickelodeon Universe, an attraction inside the mall.

"Mama chickened out for this one, the boys are loving it tho," the lifestyle blogger, 36, captioned a video in which she called the boys "crazy" for riding a giant swing that rotates passengers 360 degrees

"Ummm, this was also a hard pass for me," she wrote about their ride on a roller coaster which featured an upside-down loop.

mall of america
Jim Mone/AP/Shutterstock Mall of America

Last November Samantha announced that she and Kyle were adding another little one to their family after years of sharing their heartbreaking experiences with infertility.

She shared the happy news on Instagram that they were expecting a baby girl via surrogate in May 2022.

To go along with the exciting announcement, the couple shared an emotional video documenting the moment they told their son Brexton he would be a big brother.

