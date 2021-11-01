NASCAR driver Kyle Busch apologizes for use of R-word after Martinsville race

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch apologized on Twitter for his use of a derogatory term for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Busch said the R-word when speaking to media members after a dramatic Cup race at Martinsville Speedway.

Busch was eliminated from postseason contention Sunday and was frustrated with how driver Brad Keselowski raced him.

“It’s frickin’ (r-word), man, and so stupid,” Busch said in a clip posted by NBC Sports reporter Dustin Long that was widely circulated. “I don’t understand these guys. I should beat the s--- out of him right now is what I should do, but that doesn’t do me any good either.”

Busch issued an apology on his Twitter account Sunday evening.

“In one of my post-race interviews I used a word I should never use and I want to apologize for it,” Busch wrote.

A NASCAR spokesperson said that Busch’s comments were being reviewed and NASCAR would potentially have something to announce Monday regarding a fine and/or mandated sensitivity training.

In January, Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan was required by NASCAR to complete sensitivity training for her use of the R-word during an iRacing session.

NASCAR’s rule book states that the sanctioning body may fine, suspend and/or terminate membership for individuals who issue communications that “criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, ... or handicapping condition.”