NASCAR driver Kyle Busch apologizes for use of R-word after Martinsville race

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Andrejev
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch apologized on Twitter for his use of a derogatory term for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Busch said the R-word when speaking to media members after a dramatic Cup race at Martinsville Speedway.

Busch was eliminated from postseason contention Sunday and was frustrated with how driver Brad Keselowski raced him.

“It’s frickin’ (r-word), man, and so stupid,” Busch said in a clip posted by NBC Sports reporter Dustin Long that was widely circulated. “I don’t understand these guys. I should beat the s--- out of him right now is what I should do, but that doesn’t do me any good either.”

Busch issued an apology on his Twitter account Sunday evening.

“In one of my post-race interviews I used a word I should never use and I want to apologize for it,” Busch wrote.

A NASCAR spokesperson said that Busch’s comments were being reviewed and NASCAR would potentially have something to announce Monday regarding a fine and/or mandated sensitivity training.

In January, Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan was required by NASCAR to complete sensitivity training for her use of the R-word during an iRacing session.

NASCAR’s rule book states that the sanctioning body may fine, suspend and/or terminate membership for individuals who issue communications that “criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, ... or handicapping condition.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories