NASCAR at Dover: Tweaks to right-side window targeted

NASCAR Cup Series cars will have tweaks to the right-side passenger windows this weekend at Dover International Speedway in an effort to improve air flow inside the vehicles. The change comes in advance of a doubleheader weekend at a high-load track in Dover, a high-banked, 1-mile concrete oval.

A portion of the right-side window will be removed; details were spelled out in a memo to teams Wednesday. NASCAR officials will monitor the impact of the changes this weekend before deciding if the move is permanent.

Heat was a factor last weekend at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course, with multiple drivers across all three national series needing treatment after the event.

A red flag for lightning during the NASCAR Cup Series race allowed drivers to exit their cars, allowing for a mid-race respite.

“Oh, it was hot, no doubt,” Martin Truex Jr. said after his third-place run Sunday. “It was crazy hot. … Just to put it in perspective, when we get out of the car, that feels like air‑conditioning.”