NASCAR at Daytona live updates, results, highlights from the 2020 road course race

Kevin Harvick arrives at Daytona on Sunday red-hot after doubling up last weekend at Michigan and taking sole control of almost every statistical category for the 2020 NASCAR season.

Harvick and Denny Hamlin have been the stories of the campaign, not only going toe-to-toe in the standings, but also pushing one another within races.

The GoBowling 235 on Sunday presents another chance for the veterans to separate from the field — or for the field to make up ground.

Sporting News is tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday's NASCAR race from Daytona's road course. Follow below for complete results from the GoBowling 235.

3:01 p.m.: Pre-race activities are taking place currently, and they're on track to fire up engines somewhat soon.

NASCAR race start time today

The green flag for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Daytona road course will wave shortly after 3 p.m. ET, assuming there are no rain delays as there have been so often since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.

The good news is that, in the event weather impacts Sunday's race, NASCAR has sufficient lighting for the road course portion of the track to complement Daytona's oval lighting. This means NASCAR could push the race late into the evening, if need be.

With the addition of the road course element rather than a 2.5-mile oval, Daytona this weekend is a 3.57-mile circuit. Sunday's Cup Series race is scheduled for 65 laps and 231 miles with stage lengths of 15 laps, 15 laps and 35 laps.

NASCAR starting lineup at Daytona road course

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR race at Daytona:

Pos. Driver Car No. Team
1 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
3 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
4 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
5 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
6 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
7 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
8 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
9 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
10 Kaz Grala* 3 Richard Childress Racing
11 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
12 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
13 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
14 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
15 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
16 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
17 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
18 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
19 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
20 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
22 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
23 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing
24 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
26 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
27 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports
28 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
29 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing
30 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
31 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
32 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing
33 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
34 Reed Sorenson 77 Spire Motorsports
35 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
36 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management
37 Gray Gaulding 53 Rick Ware Racing
38 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing
39 Brendan Gaughan 62 Beard Motorsports

* Grala replaced Austin Dillon, who self-reported a positive COVID-19 test.