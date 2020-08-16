NASCAR at Daytona live updates, results, highlights from the 2020 road course race

Kevin Harvick arrives at Daytona on Sunday red-hot after doubling up last weekend at Michigan and taking sole control of almost every statistical category for the 2020 NASCAR season.
Harvick and Denny Hamlin have been the stories of the campaign, not only going toe-to-toe in the standings, but also pushing one another within races.
The GoBowling 235 on Sunday presents another chance for the veterans to separate from the field — or for the field to make up ground.
Sporting News is tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday's NASCAR race from Daytona's road course. Follow below for complete results from the GoBowling 235.
NASCAR at Daytona live updates, highlights from 2020 road course race
3:01 p.m.: Pre-race activities are taking place currently, and they're on track to fire up engines somewhat soon.
NASCAR race start time today
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 16
- Start time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NBC
The green flag for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Daytona road course will wave shortly after 3 p.m. ET, assuming there are no rain delays as there have been so often since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.
The good news is that, in the event weather impacts Sunday's race, NASCAR has sufficient lighting for the road course portion of the track to complement Daytona's oval lighting. This means NASCAR could push the race late into the evening, if need be.
With the addition of the road course element rather than a 2.5-mile oval, Daytona this weekend is a 3.57-mile circuit. Sunday's Cup Series race is scheduled for 65 laps and 231 miles with stage lengths of 15 laps, 15 laps and 35 laps.
NASCAR starting lineup at Daytona road course
Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR race at Daytona:
13 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|3
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|4
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|6
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|7
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|8
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|9
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|10
|Kaz Grala*
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|11
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|12
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|13
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|14
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|15
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|16
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|17
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|18
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|19
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|20
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|21
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|22
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|23
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|24
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|25
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|26
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|27
|Alex Bowman
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|28
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|29
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go FAS Racing
|30
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|31
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|32
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|33
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|34
|Reed Sorenson
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|35
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|36
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|37
|Gray Gaulding
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|38
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|39
|Brendan Gaughan
|62
|Beard Motorsports
* Grala replaced Austin Dillon, who self-reported a positive COVID-19 test.