NASCAR at Daytona: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Coke Zero Sugar 400

Denny Hamlin will try to defend his victory at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday.

NASCAR heads back to Daytona International Speedway this weekend for the second race of the year at the Florida track.

Denny Hamlin took home the win at the restrictor-plate track in the first race of the season and will once again be in good position to win.

He has two wins on the year and there's little reason to think he cannot compete to win the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

But this is restrictor-plate racing, so anything can happen at the 2.5-mile Tri-Oval.

What time does the Coke Zero Sugar 400 start?

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will take place Saturday, July 6. Live coverage begins on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on?

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race can also be live-streamed on the NBC Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, July 4

Time

Event

Channel

1:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series first practice

NBCSN

2:05 p.m.

Cup Series first practice

NBCSN/MRN

3:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series final practice

NBCSN

4:05 p.m.

Cup Series final practice

NBCSN/MRN

Friday, July 5

Time

Event

Channel

3:35 p.m.

Xfinity Series qualifying

NBCSN

5:05 p.m.

Cup Series qualifying

NBCSN/MRN

7:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series Circle K Firecracker 250 by Coca-Cola

NBCSN/MRN

Saturday, July 6

Time

Event

Channel

7:30 p.m.

Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400

NBCSN/MRN

Starting Lineup

Below is the full starting lineup for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Starting

Driver

Number

TBD

Landon Cassill

00

TBD

Kurt Busch

1

TBD

Brad Keselowski

2

TBD

Austin Dillon

3

TBD

Kevin Harvick

4

TBD

Ryan Newman

6

TBD

Daniel Hemric

8

TBD

Chase Elliott

9

TBD

Aric Almirola

10

TBD

Denny Hamlin

11

TBD

Ryan Blaney

12

TBD

Ty Dillon

13

TBD

Clint Bowyer

14

TBD

Quin Houff

15

TBD

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

TBD

Kyle Busch

18

TBD

Martin Truex Jr.

19

TBD

Erik Jones

20

TBD

Paul Menard

21

TBD

Joey Logano

22

TBD

William Byron

24

TBD

Ross Chastain

27

TBD

Corey Lajoie

32

TBD

Michael McDowell

34

TBD

Matt Tifft

36

TBD

Chris Buescher

37

TBD

David Ragan

38

TBD

Daniel Suarez

41

TBD

Kyle Larson

42

TBD

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

43

TBD

Ryan Preece

47

TBD

Jimmie Johnson

48

TBD

BJ McLeod

51

TBD

JJ Yeley

52

TBD

Joey Gase

53

TBD

Brendan Gaughan

62

TBD

Justin Haley

77

TBD

Alex Bowman

88

TBD

Matt DiBenedetto

95

TBD

Parker Kligerman

96


