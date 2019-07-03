NASCAR at Daytona: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Coke Zero Sugar 400
NASCAR heads back to Daytona International Speedway this weekend for the second race of the year at the Florida track.
Denny Hamlin took home the win at the restrictor-plate track in the first race of the season and will once again be in good position to win.
He has two wins on the year and there's little reason to think he cannot compete to win the Coke Zero Sugar 400.
But this is restrictor-plate racing, so anything can happen at the 2.5-mile Tri-Oval.
What time does the Coke Zero Sugar 400 start?
The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will take place Saturday, July 6. Live coverage begins on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on?
The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race can also be live-streamed on the NBC Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
Coke Zero Sugar 400 schedule, how to watch
All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Coke Zero Sugar 400.
(All times Eastern)
Thursday, July 4
Time
Event
Channel
1:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series first practice
NBCSN
2:05 p.m.
Cup Series first practice
NBCSN/MRN
3:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series final practice
NBCSN
4:05 p.m.
Cup Series final practice
NBCSN/MRN
Friday, July 5
Time
Event
Channel
3:35 p.m.
Xfinity Series qualifying
NBCSN
5:05 p.m.
Cup Series qualifying
NBCSN/MRN
7:30 p.m.
Xfinity Series Circle K Firecracker 250 by Coca-Cola
NBCSN/MRN
Saturday, July 6
Time
Event
Channel
7:30 p.m.
Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
NBCSN/MRN
Camping World 400 Starting Lineup
Below is the full starting lineup for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.
TBD Paul Menard 21
Starting
Driver
Number
TBD
Landon Cassill
00
TBD
Kurt Busch
1
TBD
Brad Keselowski
2
TBD
Austin Dillon
3
TBD
Kevin Harvick
4
TBD
Ryan Newman
6
TBD
Daniel Hemric
8
TBD
Chase Elliott
9
TBD
Aric Almirola
10
TBD
Denny Hamlin
11
TBD
Ryan Blaney
12
TBD
Ty Dillon
13
TBD
Clint Bowyer
14
TBD
Quin Houff
15
TBD
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
TBD
Kyle Busch
18
TBD
Martin Truex Jr.
19
TBD
Erik Jones
20
TBD
Paul Menard
21
TBD
Joey Logano
22
TBD
William Byron
24
TBD
Ross Chastain
27
TBD
Corey Lajoie
32
TBD
Michael McDowell
34
TBD
Matt Tifft
36
TBD
Chris Buescher
37
TBD
David Ragan
38
TBD
Daniel Suarez
41
TBD
Kyle Larson
42
TBD
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
43
TBD
Ryan Preece
47
TBD
Jimmie Johnson
48
TBD
BJ McLeod
51
TBD
JJ Yeley
52
TBD
Joey Gase
53
TBD
Brendan Gaughan
62
TBD
Justin Haley
77
TBD
Alex Bowman
88
TBD
Matt DiBenedetto
95
TBD
Parker Kligerman
96