NASCAR at Darlington: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for Bojangles' Southern 500
With only two races remaining before the Cup Series playoffs, the time is becoming short for drivers on the bubble like Erik Jones, Ryan Newman, Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez.
But for Jimmie Johnson, he has to be happy about one of the final two races being at Darlington Raceway.
Johnson comes into this weekend's race ranked 18th in the Cup Series standings, but he's in good range of Newman, Bowyer and Suarez. A victory would give him an automatic berth in the playoffs.
While he hasn't finished higher than 12th in his last four years at the track, including a 39th place last year, Johnson has three career wins at Darlington and he also finished fourth and third from 2012 to 2014.
Johnson has struggled over the last few races failing to earn a top 10 since he finished third at Daytona, but if he is able to find the groove that he was in during the middle of the season when he finished in the top 10 in four out of seven races, he could earn himself a place in the playoffs with one good run.
Also, it should be noted this week that the Xfinity Series will also be in Darlington and Dale Earnhardt Jr. is still planning to race there after the plane crash he and his family were involved in before the race in Bristol.
What time does the Bojangles' Southern 500 start?
The Bojangles' Southern 500 will take place Sunday, Sept. 1. Live coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Bojangles' Southern 500 on?
The Bojangles' Southern 500 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .
Bojangles' Southern 500 schedule, how to watch
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Bojangles' Southern 500.
(All times Eastern)
Friday, August 30
Time
Event
Channel
1:05 p.m.
Xfinty Series first practice
NBCSN/NBCSN App
2:05 p.m.
Cup Series first practice
NBCSN/NBCSN App/MRN
3:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series final practice
NBCSN/NBCSN App
4:05 p.m.
Cup Series final practice
NBCSN/NBCSN App/MRN
Saturday, August 31
Time
Event
Channel
12:35 p.m.
Xfinity Series qualifying
NBCSN/NBCSN App
2:05 p.m.
Cup Series qualifying
NBCSN/NBCSN App/MRN
4 p.m.
Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200
NBCSN/NBCSN App/MRN
Sunday, September 1
Time
Event
Channel
6 p.m.
Bojangles' Southern 500
NBCSN/NBCSN App/MRN
Bojangles' Southern 500 Starting Lineup
Below is the entry list for the Bojangles' Southern 500.
MORE: Dale Earnhardt Jr. still planning to race in Darlington after plane crash
Starting
Driver
Number
TBD
Landon Cassill
00
TBD
Kurt Busch
1
TBD
Brad Keselowski
2
TBD
Austin Dillon
3
TBD
Kevin Harvick
4
TBD
Ryan Newman
6
TBD
Daniel Hemric
8
TBD
Chase Elliott
9
TBD
Aric Almirola
10
TBD
Denny Hamlin
11
TBD
Ryan Blaney
12
TBD
Ty Dillon
13
TBD
Clint Bowyer
14
TBD
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
TBD
Kyle Busch
18
TBD
Martin Truex Jr.
19
TBD
Erik Jones
20
TBD
Paul Menard
21
TBD
Joey Logano
22
TBD
William Byron
24
TBD
Reed Sorenson
27
TBD
Corey Lajoie
32
TBD
Michael McDowell
34
TBD
Matt Tifft
36
TBD
Chris Buescher
37
TBD
David Ragan
38
TBD
Daniel Suarez
41
TBD
Kyle Larson
42
TBD
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
43
TBD
Ryan Preece
47
TBD
Jimmie Johnson
48
TBD
BJ McLeod
51
TBD
JJ Yeley
52
TBD
Garrett Smithley
54
TBD
Joey Gase
66
TBD
Quin Houff
77
TBD
Alex Bowman
88
TBD
Matt DiBenedetto
95