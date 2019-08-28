NASCAR at Darlington: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for Bojangles' Southern 500

Sporting News

With only two races remaining before the Cup Series playoffs, the time is becoming short for drivers on the bubble like Erik Jones, Ryan Newman, Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez.

But for Jimmie Johnson, he has to be happy about one of the final two races being at Darlington Raceway.

Johnson comes into this weekend's race ranked 18th in the Cup Series standings, but he's in good range of Newman, Bowyer and Suarez. A victory would give him an automatic berth in the playoffs.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

MORE: Watch the Bojangles' Southern 500 live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

While he hasn't finished higher than 12th in his last four years at the track, including a 39th place last year, Johnson has three career wins at Darlington and he also finished fourth and third from 2012 to 2014.

Johnson has struggled over the last few races failing to earn a top 10 since he finished third at Daytona, but if he is able to find the groove that he was in during the middle of the season when he finished in the top 10 in four out of seven races, he could earn himself a place in the playoffs with one good run.

Also, it should be noted this week that the Xfinity Series will also be in Darlington and Dale Earnhardt Jr. is still planning to race there after the plane crash he and his family were involved in before the race in Bristol.

NASCAR at Darlington: What time does the Bojangles' Southern 500 start?

The Bojangles' Southern 500 will take place Sunday, Sept. 1. Live coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Bojangles' Southern 500 on?

The Bojangles' Southern 500 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

NASCAR at Darlington TV schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Bojangles' Southern 500.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, August 30

Time

Event

Channel

1:05 p.m.

Xfinty Series first practice

NBCSN/NBCSN App

2:05 p.m.

Cup Series first practice

NBCSN/NBCSN App/MRN

3:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series final practice

NBCSN/NBCSN App

4:05 p.m.

Cup Series final practice

NBCSN/NBCSN App/MRN

Saturday, August 31

Time

Event

Channel

12:35 p.m.

Xfinity Series qualifying

NBCSN/NBCSN App

2:05 p.m.

Cup Series qualifying

NBCSN/NBCSN App/MRN

4 p.m.

Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200

NBCSN/NBCSN App/MRN

Sunday, September 1

Time

Event

Channel

6 p.m.

Bojangles' Southern 500

NBCSN/NBCSN App/MRN

Bojangles' Southern 500 starting lineup

Below is the entry list for the Bojangles' Southern 500.

TBD Reed Sorenson 27

Starting

Driver

Number

TBD

Landon Cassill

00

TBD

Kurt Busch

1

TBD

Brad Keselowski

2

TBD

Austin Dillon

3

TBD

Kevin Harvick

4

TBD

Ryan Newman

6

TBD

Daniel Hemric

8

TBD

Chase Elliott

9

TBD

Aric Almirola

10

TBD

Denny Hamlin

11

TBD

Ryan Blaney

12

TBD

Ty Dillon

13

TBD

Clint Bowyer

14

TBD

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

TBD

Kyle Busch

18

TBD

Martin Truex Jr.

19

TBD

Erik Jones

20

TBD

Paul Menard

21

TBD

Joey Logano

22

TBD

William Byron

24

TBD

Reed Sorenson

27

TBD

Corey Lajoie

32

TBD

Michael McDowell

34

TBD

Matt Tifft

36

TBD

Chris Buescher

37

TBD

David Ragan

38

TBD

Daniel Suarez

41

TBD

Kyle Larson

42

TBD

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

43

TBD

Ryan Preece

47

TBD

Jimmie Johnson

48

TBD

BJ McLeod

51

TBD

JJ Yeley

52

TBD

Garrett Smithley

54

TBD

Joey Gase

66

TBD

Quin Houff

77

TBD

Alex Bowman

88

TBD

Matt DiBenedetto

95


What to Read Next