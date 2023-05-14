NASCAR at Darlington spring 2023: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Goodyear 400

Following an exciting race at Kansas Speedway that saw a bump of the leader before a last-lap pass for the win ‒not to mention a fight on pit road ‒ the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway for a Mother’s Day race.

Fresh off his fifth top-five finish of the season and a post-race dustup with Noah Gragson, Ross Chastain emerged as the points leader through 12 races while angering yet another driver. Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, earned his first win of the season a week ago and heads to Darlington as the active driver with the most wins (four) at the legendary South Carolina track.

But one driver who must be ecstatic to hit Darlington is Erik Jones. The Legacy Motor Club driver has struggled so far this season with only two top-10 finishes in 12 races, but he has scored two of his three career Cup wins at the track that has long been called “Too Tough To Tame.”

A crew member for the No. 43 Chevrolet celebrates on pit wall as Erik Jones does a victory burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 4, 2022.

Who will tame the oval this weekend? Here is all the information you need to know to get ready for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:

POINTS LEADER Lightning rod Ross Chastain joins long list of hit-and-run NASCAR racers

SCHEDULE: How to watch NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023

NEWSLETTER: Sign up to get daily sports news and features delivered to your inbox

What time does the Cup race at Darlington start?

The Goodyear 400 starts at 3 p.m. ET at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Darlington on?

Fox Sports 1 (FS1) is broadcasting the Goodyear 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Darlington ?

The Goodyear 400 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.

How many laps is the Cup race at Darlington?

The Goodyear 400 is 293 laps around the 1.366-mile oval for a total of 400.24 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 90 laps; Stage 2: 95 laps; Stage 3: 108 laps.

Story continues

Who won the most recent Cup races at Darlington?

Erik Jones led the final 23 laps of last year's playoff race on Sept. 4, 2022, edging Denny Hamlin by 0.252 seconds for his third career Cup Series win and second at Darlington.

On May 8, 2022, Joey Logano led 105 laps before losing the lead to William Byron, only to retake it with two laps remaining before pulling away from Tyler Reddick by 0.775 seconds.

What is the lineup for the Goodyear 400?

(Car number in parentheses):

1. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

2. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

3. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

4. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

5. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

6. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

7. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

8. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

9. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

10. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

11. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

12. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

13. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

14. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

15. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

16. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

17. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

18. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

19. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

20. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

21. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

22. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

23. (48) Josh Berry, Chevrolet

24. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

25. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

26. (51) Ryan Newman, Ford

27. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

28. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

29. (42) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet

30. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

31. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

32. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

33. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

34. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

35. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet

36. (15) Brennan Poole, Ford

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Darlington start time, TV, live stream, lineup