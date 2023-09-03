NASCAR Darlington playoff race 2023: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Southern 500

The NASCAR playoffs are here, and 16 drivers are ready to chase their championship dreams.

For 10 weeks, drivers will compete against the rest of the Cup Series field until a champion is crowned on Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway. But before the series reaches Phoenix, contenders will have to survive three eliminations as four drivers will be eliminated after the third, sixth and ninth races, leaving a final four to race for the title.

The first battle will take place in one of the most famous races in NASCAR history: the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, a track known simultaneously as “Too Tough to Tame” and “The Lady in Black.”

Denny Hamlin (11) leads Kevin Harvick (4) during the 2021 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Seven of the 16 drivers have won at the South Carolina track, most notably Denny Hamlin, who has four wins at Darlington, including two in the Southern 500. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who enters the playoffs as the No. 3 seed behind teammate Martin Truex Jr. and Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, has finished in the top five at Darlington in 55% of the races he’s competed in and in the top 10 73% of the time.

Will Hamlin surge to the top at Darlington again? Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500:

What time does the Cup race at Darlington start?

The Cook Out Southern 500 starts at 6 p.m. ET at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Darlington on?

USA Network is broadcasting the Cook Out Southern 500 and has a pre-race show beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET, while USA and Peacock will have a post-race show at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Darlington?

The Cook Out Southern 500 can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports app.

What are the playoff standings entering Darlington?

(*-former champion)

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports — 2,036 points *Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing — 2,036 points Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing — 2,025 points Chris Buescher, RFK Racing — 2,021 points *Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing — 2,019 points *Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports — 2,017 points Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing — 2,014 points Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing — 2,011 points *Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing — 2,010 points Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing — 2,009 points *Joey Logano, Team Penske — 2,008 points Ryan Blaney, Team Penske — 2,008 points Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports — 2,007 points Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing — 2,005 points *Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing — 2,004 points Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing — 2,000 points

How many laps is the Cup race at Darlington?

The Cook Out Southern 500 is 367 laps around the 1.366-mile oval for a total of 501.32 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 115 laps; Stage 2: 115 laps; Stage 3: 137 laps.

Who won the most recent races at Darlington?

William Byron led seven laps, including both laps in overtime, before holding off Kevin Harvick by 0.781 seconds on May 14, 2023.

And one year ago in the playoff race, Erik Jones, a non-playoff driver, led the final 23 laps before edging Denny Hamlin by 0.252 seconds on Sept. 4, 2022.

What is the lineup for the Cook Out Southern 500?

(Car number in parentheses; P-playoff driver)

1. (20) Christopher Bell (P), Toyota

2. (11) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota

3. (45) Tyler Reddick (P), Toyota

4. (12) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford

5. (6) Brad Keselowski (P), Ford

6. (22) Joey Logano (P), Ford

7. (4) Kevin Harvick (P), Ford

8. (17) Chris Buescher (P), Ford

9. (34) Michael McDowell (P), Ford

10. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

11. (8) Kyle Busch (P), Chevrolet

12. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

13. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

14. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

15. (42) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet

16. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

17. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

18. (5) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet

19. (23) Bubba Wallace (P), Toyota

20. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

21. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

22. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

23. (24) William Byron (P), Chevrolet

24. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

25. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (P), Chevrolet

26. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

27. (1) Ross Chastain (P), Chevrolet

28. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

29. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

30. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

31. (19) Martin Truex Jr. (P), Toyota

32. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

33. (15) JJ Yeley, Ford

34. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

35. (51) Ryan Newman, Ford

36. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet

