NASCAR at Darlington live updates: Xfinity’s Steakhouse Elite 200 race today
The NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway is today. The Steakhouse Elite 200 race starts at 1 p.m. on FS1.
The race is 147 laps (200.1 miles) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 147. All times are Eastern.
Pre-race
12:40 p.m.: Driver introductions are starting up at Darlington Raceway under clear skies. The national anthem is coming up at 12:55 p.m., followed by the command to fire engines at 1:02 p.m. and the green flag at 1:12 p.m. Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive his father’s restored No. 8 Chevrolet Nova for parade laps. The late Dale Earnhardt Sr. was a three-time Darlington winner in the series, and twice won in a GM Goodwrench-sponsored No. 8 at Darlington.
Order
Driver
Car No.
1
A.J. Allmendinger
16
2
Austin Cindric
22
3
Jeb Burton
10
4
Justin Haley
11
5
Noah Gragson
9
6
Riley Herbst
98
7
Daniel Hemric
18
8
Harrison Burton
20
9
Brandon Brown
68
10
Myatt Snider
2
11
Ryan Sieg
39
12
Jeremy Clements
51
13
Brett Moffitt
2
14
Tommy Joe Martins
44
15
Timmy Hill
66
16
Justin Allgaier
7
17
David Starr
61
18
Jade Buford
48
19
Landon Cassill
4
20
Michael Annett
1
21
Josh Williams
92
22
Brandon Jones
19
23
Alex Labbe
36
24
Josh Berry
8
25
Colby Howard
15
26
Kyle Weatherman
47
27
Brandon Gdovic
26
28
Jeffrey Earnhardt
0
29
Ty Gibbs
54
30
Joe Graf, Jr.
7
31
Jesse Little
78
32
Matt Mills
5
33
Ryan Ellis
99
34
Ryan Vargas
6
35
J.J. Yeley
17
36
Tanner Berryhill
23
37
Gray Gaulding
52
38
B.J. McLeod
90
39
Bayley Currey
74
40
Matt Jaskol
13
41
Ronnie Bassett, Jr.
77
42
Jordan Anderson
31
43
Andy Lally
3