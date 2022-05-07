NASCAR at Darlington live updates: Ty Gibbs on the pole for Xfinity race

NASCAR’s The Mahindra ROXOR 200 is today at 1:30 p.m. at Darlington Raceway.. TV coverage starts on FS1 at 12:30 p.m. with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM.

Ty Gibbs will start on the pole after rain washed out qualifying Friday afternoon at Darlington.

Stages for the race will be at lap 45, 90 and then the end.

Truex to the back of the field

Ryan Truex will start the race from the back of the field after the team changed brake rotors. Truex was supposed to start 28th.

Below are the latest race updates from the track.