NASCAR at Darlington live updates: Sheldon Creed on the pole for Trucks race
NASCAR’s Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway is today. The In It To Win It 200 starts at 1:30 p.m. on FS1.
The race is 200.1 miles (147 laps) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 147. All times are Eastern.
Pre-race
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR announces that there were no issues during pre-race technical inspection. No trucks will be sent to the rear for today’s race. Sheldon Creed will start on the pole for today’s race, as determined by NASCAR’s performance-based metric qualifying formula. Creed is a playoff driver, along with the nine others starting in the first rows for the first playoff race of the series 2021 season.
How to watch NASCAR Truck race at Darlington
Race: In It To Win It 200
When: Sunday, Sept. 5
Time: 1:30 p.m. EST
TV: FS1
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR
Distance: 200.1 miles (147 Laps) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 147
NASCAR Trucks race at Darlington lineup
Order
Driver
Truck No.
1
Sheldon Creed
2
2
Matt Crafton
88
3
Ben Rhodes
99
4
Stewart Friesen
52
5
Carson Hocevar
42
6
John Hunter Nemechek
4
7
Austin Hill
16
8
Todd Gilliland
38
9
Chandler Smith
18
10
Zane Smith
21
11
Dylan Lupton
51
12
Grant Enfinger
98
13
Johnny Sauter
13
14
Hailie Deegan
1
15
Jack Wood
24
16
Austin Wayne Self
22
17
Chase Purdy
23
18
Derek Kraus
19
19
Ryan Truex
40
20
Josh Berry
25
21
Tyler Hill
56
22
Tanner Gray
15
23
Kris Wright
2
24
Tate Fogleman
12
25
Tyler Ankrum
26
26
Spencer Boyd
20
27
Danny Bohn
30
28
Dawson Cram
41
29
Colby Howard
9
30
Josh Reaume
34
31
Lawless Alan
45
32
Ryan Ellis
33
33
Jordan Anderson
3
34
Parker Kligerman
75
35
Jennifer Jo Cobb
10
36
Spencer Davis
11
37
Norm Benning
6
38
Clay Greenfield
68
*Note: Bold indicates playoff driver