NASCAR at Darlington live updates: Sheldon Creed on the pole for Trucks race

Alex Andrejev
NASCAR’s Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway is today. The In It To Win It 200 starts at 1:30 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 200.1 miles (147 laps) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 147. All times are Eastern.

Pre-race

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR announces that there were no issues during pre-race technical inspection. No trucks will be sent to the rear for today’s race. Sheldon Creed will start on the pole for today’s race, as determined by NASCAR’s performance-based metric qualifying formula. Creed is a playoff driver, along with the nine others starting in the first rows for the first playoff race of the series 2021 season.

How to watch NASCAR Truck race at Darlington

  • Race: In It To Win It 200

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 5

  • Time: 1:30 p.m. EST

  • TV: FS1

  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR

  • Distance: 200.1 miles (147 Laps) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 147

NASCAR Trucks race at Darlington lineup

Order

Driver

Truck No.

1

Sheldon Creed

2

2

Matt Crafton

88

3

Ben Rhodes

99

4

Stewart Friesen

52

5

Carson Hocevar

42

6

John Hunter Nemechek

4

7

Austin Hill

16

8

Todd Gilliland

38

9

Chandler Smith

18

10

Zane Smith

21

11

Dylan Lupton

51

12

Grant Enfinger

98

13

Johnny Sauter

13

14

Hailie Deegan

1

15

Jack Wood

24

16

Austin Wayne Self

22

17

Chase Purdy

23

18

Derek Kraus

19

19

Ryan Truex

40

20

Josh Berry

25

21

Tyler Hill

56

22

Tanner Gray

15

23

Kris Wright

2

24

Tate Fogleman

12

25

Tyler Ankrum

26

26

Spencer Boyd

20

27

Danny Bohn

30

28

Dawson Cram

41

29

Colby Howard

9

30

Josh Reaume

34

31

Lawless Alan

45

32

Ryan Ellis

33

33

Jordan Anderson

3

34

Parker Kligerman

75

35

Jennifer Jo Cobb

10

36

Spencer Davis

11

37

Norm Benning

6

38

Clay Greenfield

68

*Note: Bold indicates playoff driver

