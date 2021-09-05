NASCAR at Darlington live updates: Cup playoff race tonight

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener is tonight at Darlington Raceway. The Cook Out Southern 500 starts today at 6 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 501.3 miles (367 laps) with stages ending on laps 115, 230 and 367. All times are Eastern.

Pre-race

5:25 p.m.: Cars are staged on the grid following NASCAR Trucks race at Darlington. Truck Series playoff driver Sheldon Creed scored the win with John Hunter Nemechek finishing second during the In It To Win It 200.

Another NASCAR playoff race is still on the docket. The Cup Series race starts at 6 p.m. but rather than throwing it back at Darlington, NASCAR is looking forward tonight with the Next Gen car debuting for fans. Austin Cindric will pace the field in the Ford Next Gen car ahead of tonight’s Southern 500, Cindric and NASCAR confirmed.

What are the odds, predictions for NASCAR Cup race?

Kyle Larson, NASCAR’s 2021 regular-season Cup champion, starts sixth on Sunday and is the favorite to win, according to bet MGM odds. Daytona 400 winner Ryan Blaney is on the pole with Denny Hamlin in the front row, as determined by NASCAR’s performance-based metric qualifying formula.

Hamlin is one of three playoff drivers without a win this season along with Kevin Harvick and Tyler Reddick. Hamlin and Harvick, however, lead all active drivers in wins at Darlington with three each and could nab a first 2021 victory this weekend at Darlington’s 1.366-mile paved oval.

Read the Observer’s full pre-race predictions here.

How to watch NASCAR Cup race at Darlington

Race: Cook Out Southern 500 When: Sunday, Sept. 5 Time: 6 p.m. EST TV: NBCSN Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 501.3 miles (367 Laps) with stages ending on laps 115, 230 and 367

NASCAR at Darlington Cup starting order