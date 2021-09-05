NASCAR at Darlington live updates: Cup playoff race tonight
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener is tonight at Darlington Raceway. The Cook Out Southern 500 starts today at 6 p.m. on NBCSN.
The race is 501.3 miles (367 laps) with stages ending on laps 115, 230 and 367. All times are Eastern.
Pre-race
5:25 p.m.: Cars are staged on the grid following NASCAR Trucks race at Darlington. Truck Series playoff driver Sheldon Creed scored the win with John Hunter Nemechek finishing second during the In It To Win It 200.
Another NASCAR playoff race is still on the docket. The Cup Series race starts at 6 p.m. but rather than throwing it back at Darlington, NASCAR is looking forward tonight with the Next Gen car debuting for fans. Austin Cindric will pace the field in the Ford Next Gen car ahead of tonight’s Southern 500, Cindric and NASCAR confirmed.
What are the odds, predictions for NASCAR Cup race?
Kyle Larson, NASCAR’s 2021 regular-season Cup champion, starts sixth on Sunday and is the favorite to win, according to bet MGM odds. Daytona 400 winner Ryan Blaney is on the pole with Denny Hamlin in the front row, as determined by NASCAR’s performance-based metric qualifying formula.
Hamlin is one of three playoff drivers without a win this season along with Kevin Harvick and Tyler Reddick. Hamlin and Harvick, however, lead all active drivers in wins at Darlington with three each and could nab a first 2021 victory this weekend at Darlington’s 1.366-mile paved oval.
How to watch NASCAR Cup race at Darlington
Race: Cook Out Southern 500 When: Sunday, Sept. 5 Time: 6 p.m. EST TV: NBCSN Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 501.3 miles (367 Laps) with stages ending on laps 115, 230 and 367
NASCAR at Darlington Cup starting order
Order
Driver
Car No.
1
Ryan Blaney
12
2
Denny Hamlin
11
3
Kurt Busch
1
4
Chase Elliott
9
5
Alex Bowman
48
6
Kyle Larson
5
7
Tyler Reddick
8
8
Aric Almirola
10
9
Kevin Harvick
4
10
Martin Truex Jr.
19
11
Joey Logano
22
12
Kyle Busch
18
13
Christopher Bell
20
14
William Byron
24
15
Michael McDowell
34
16
Brad Keselowski
2
17
Bubba Wallace
23
18
Ryan Preece
37
19
Ryan Newman
6
20
Justin Haley
77
21
Austin Dillon
3
22
Erik Jones
43
23
Ross Chastain
42
24
Chase Briscoe
14
25
Corey LaJoie
7
26
Daniel Suárez
99
27
BJ McLeod
78
28
Josh Bilicki
52
29
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
30
Matt DiBenedetto
21
31
Cole Custer
41
32
Anthony Alfredo
38
33
Cody Ware
51
34
Chris Buescher
17
35
Joey Gase
15
36
James Davison
53
37
Quin Houff
00