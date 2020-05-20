NASCAR at Darlington live race updates, results, highlights from the Toyota 500

The NASCAR Cup Series finally returned from a two-month hiatus Sunday with the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway, and the action will continue in Darlington on Wednesday with the Toyota 500.

Kevin Harvick won Sunday's race on "the track too tough to tame" and will start in the middle of the pack in 20th position. Ryan Preece, who finished 20th in the Real Heroes 400, will start on the pole for the Toyota 500.

Any doubts about how NASCAR could operate in an environment without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic were dispelled Sunday. Teams were still able to get their jobs done while maintaining social distancing procedures and fans were able to enjoy the race from the safety of their homes.

The only thing that might derail Wednesday's race is the weather; according to weather.com, there is a 90 percent chance of rain in the Darlington, S.C., area Wednesday night.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights for Wednesday's NASCAR race at Darlington Raceway. Follow along below for results from the Toyota 500.

NASCAR at Darlington live updates, highlights from Toyota 500

6:11 p.m. — The race has been delayed, but it's looking like they're going to be able to get started shortly.

5:38 p.m. — It's been raining on and off in Darlington, but there's hope that things might clear up soon.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

The original start time for Wednesday's race at Darlington was 7:30 p.m. ET, but NASCAR officials moved it up to 6 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather. The race will move to 7 p.m. ET Thursday if it is postponed.

MORE: Latest weather updates for Darlington

NASCAR starting lineup at Darlington

15 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing

Here is the complete starting lineup:

Pos.

Driver

Car No.

Team

1

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

2

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

3

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

4

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

5

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

6

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

7

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

8

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

9

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

10

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

11

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

12

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

13

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

14

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

15

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

16

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

17

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

18

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

19

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

20

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

21

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

22

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

23

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

24

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

25

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

26

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

27

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

28

Gray Gaulding

27

Rick Ware Racing

29

JJ Yeley

77

Spire Motorsports

30

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

31

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

32

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

33

Timmy Hill

66

MBM Motorsports

34

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

35

Quin Houff

00

Starcom Racing

36

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

37

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

38

BJ McLeod

78

BJ McLeod Motorsports

39

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

