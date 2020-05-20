NASCAR at Darlington live race updates, results, highlights from the Toyota 500
The NASCAR Cup Series finally returned from a two-month hiatus Sunday with the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway, and the action will continue in Darlington on Wednesday with the Toyota 500.
Kevin Harvick won Sunday's race on "the track too tough to tame" and will start in the middle of the pack in 20th position. Ryan Preece, who finished 20th in the Real Heroes 400, will start on the pole for the Toyota 500.
Any doubts about how NASCAR could operate in an environment without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic were dispelled Sunday. Teams were still able to get their jobs done while maintaining social distancing procedures and fans were able to enjoy the race from the safety of their homes.
The only thing that might derail Wednesday's race is the weather; according to weather.com, there is a 90 percent chance of rain in the Darlington, S.C., area Wednesday night.
Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights for Wednesday's NASCAR race at Darlington Raceway. Follow along below for results from the Toyota 500.
6:11 p.m. — The race has been delayed, but it's looking like they're going to be able to get started shortly.
5:38 p.m. — It's been raining on and off in Darlington, but there's hope that things might clear up soon.
Radar shows clearing. Right now nothing behind it. pic.twitter.com/gdhdxF4X0D
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 20, 2020
What time does the NASCAR race start today?
Date: Wednesday, May 20
Start time: 6 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Go | fuboTV (7-day free trial)
The original start time for Wednesday's race at Darlington was 7:30 p.m. ET, but NASCAR officials moved it up to 6 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather. The race will move to 7 p.m. ET Thursday if it is postponed.
NASCAR starting lineup at Darlington
Here is the complete starting lineup:
Pos.
Driver
Car No.
Team
1
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
2
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
3
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
4
Clint Bowyer
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
5
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
6
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
7
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
8
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
9
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
10
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
11
Matt Kenseth
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
12
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
13
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
14
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
15
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
16
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
17
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
18
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
19
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
20
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
21
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
22
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
23
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
24
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
25
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
26
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
27
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
28
Gray Gaulding
27
Rick Ware Racing
29
JJ Yeley
77
Spire Motorsports
30
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
31
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
32
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
33
Timmy Hill
66
MBM Motorsports
34
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
35
Quin Houff
00
Starcom Racing
36
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
37
Jimmie Johnson
48
Hendrick Motorsports
38
BJ McLeod
78
BJ McLeod Motorsports
39
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing