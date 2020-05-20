NASCAR at Darlington live race updates, results, highlights from the Toyota 500

The NASCAR Cup Series finally returned from a two-month hiatus Sunday with the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway, and the action will continue in Darlington on Wednesday with the Toyota 500.

Kevin Harvick won Sunday's race on "the track too tough to tame" and will start in the middle of the pack in 20th position. Ryan Preece, who finished 20th in the Real Heroes 400, will start on the pole for the Toyota 500.

Any doubts about how NASCAR could operate in an environment without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic were dispelled Sunday. Teams were still able to get their jobs done while maintaining social distancing procedures and fans were able to enjoy the race from the safety of their homes.

The only thing that might derail Wednesday's race is the weather; according to weather.com, there is a 90 percent chance of rain in the Darlington, S.C., area Wednesday night.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights for Wednesday's NASCAR race at Darlington Raceway. Follow along below for results from the Toyota 500.

NASCAR at Darlington live updates, highlights from Toyota 500

6:11 p.m. — The race has been delayed, but it's looking like they're going to be able to get started shortly.

5:38 p.m. — It's been raining on and off in Darlington, but there's hope that things might clear up soon.

Radar shows clearing. Right now nothing behind it. pic.twitter.com/gdhdxF4X0D — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 20, 2020

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Date : Wednesday, May 20

Start time : 6 p.m. ET

TV channel : FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Go | fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The original start time for Wednesday's race at Darlington was 7:30 p.m. ET, but NASCAR officials moved it up to 6 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather. The race will move to 7 p.m. ET Thursday if it is postponed.

NASCAR starting lineup at Darlington

