NASCAR at Darlington live race updates, results, highlights from the Southern 500

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin at Darlington Raceway on Sunday with the Cook Out Southern 500.

Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin enter the postseason with a sizable points lead, and the duo split this year's regular-season races at Darlington in May. But even they cannot let up over next three races, when the top 16 drivers will be trimmed down to 12 and rivals try to cut their advantage over the pack.

Clint Bowyer, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch and Matt DiBenedetto are outside of the top 12 right now and fighting to move upward and stay alive.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday's NASCAR race at Darlington. Follow below for complete results from the Cook Out Southern 500.

NASCAR at Darlington live updates, highlights from Southern 500

8:50 p.m.: LaJoie is done.

"Radiator's knocked out." -@CoreyLaJoie as there's a stackup on the restart. No. 32 to the garage. We stay green.



"They were d*cking around, playing games up front and stacked up the whole field." - LaJoie radio#NASCAR #Southern500



— Tom Bowles From Frontstretch.com (@NASCARBowles) September 7, 2020

8:46 p.m.: Not a great evening for this playoff newcomer.

All playoff drivers now on the lead lap except DiBenedetto. — Jayski.com (@jayski) September 7, 2020

8:40 p.m.: Truex Jr. wins Stage 2.

8:23 p.m.: Kevin Harvick is up to second place, but his team is worried about his tires. The rubber is showing wear.

8:18 p.m.: Back to green with 45 more laps in Stage 2.

8:10 p.m.: Caution out for Bubba Wallace.

Upbeat radio communication on the No. 2 team's channel after they catch a break with the caution timing.



Keselowski: "Appreciate you sticking with me here, Jeremy. Good job there."



Bullins: "Hey man, we're all in this together."



Keselowski is P20 prior to the choosing.











— Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) September 7, 2020

Keselowski is back on the lead lap and will pit ... I would think Blaney takes the wave-around if possible. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 7, 2020

8:06 p.m.: Kurt Busch temporarily takes the lead as others pit.

7:55 p.m.: Elliott rubbed the wall and has dropped to fourth. Truex Jr. still holds the lead.

7:44 p.m.: Ryan Blaney falls a lap behind.

Another issue for a #NASCARPlayoffs driver!@Blaney has a long pit stop as the field takes the green in Stage 2. pic.twitter.com/DUE2ePLc3T — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 6, 2020

7:30 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr. wins Stage 1.

Martin Truex Jr. wins Stage 1 and gets another playoff point he can take with him into the next round.



Others getting stage points:



2. Johnson

3. Elliott

4. Hamlin

5. KuBusch

6. Bowman

7. Logano

8. Byron

9. KyBusch

10. Harvick























— Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) September 6, 2020

7:17 p.m.: Keselowski will continue following the crash. The race is back to green.

7:08 p.m.: Caution. Keselowski makes contact with the wall.

Big trouble for Brad @Keselowski!



A #NASCARPlayoffs contender gets into the wall early in the Southern 500 on NBCSN.

STREAM: https://t.co/wKDI0aNMYn pic.twitter.com/3fwQVUcOkV





— #NASCARPlayoffs on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 6, 2020

Heavy damage to the right side of Brad Keselowski’s Ford. “Steering is OK,” he reports | #NASCAR — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) September 6, 2020

7:01 p.m.: Denny Hamlin takes the lead midway through Stage 1.

6:34 p.m.: Elliott still leads through 25 laps.

Competition caution is out now. Elliott-Truex-Bowman-Byron-Hamlin-Harvick-Keselowski-Almirola-Logano-Bowyer are top 10.



Playoff driver Austin Dillon P29, was only a few cars away from getting lapped.



— Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) September 6, 2020

6:28 p.m.: Denny Hamlin flirts with trouble.

6:24 p.m.: Chase Elliott is the early leader.

6:20 p.m.: The flag goes to green and the playoffs are officially underway.

6:10 p.m.: Engines fired.

6 p.m.: Pre-race penalties have been given out.

