NASCAR at Darlington live race updates, results, highlights from the Real Heroes 400

Two long, dreary months without live, real-life NASCAR racing have passed, but the action will finally start back up on Sunday with the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway.

It won't be quite the same as your typical NASCAR race. There won't be any cheering fans drunk out of their mind — at least not in the grandstands. Teams will also have a limited amount of personnel and must adhere to NASCAR's new safety guidelines, which includes wearing masks. But still, racing is back.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from NASCAR's race in Darlington, S.C., to resume the 2020 season. Follow below for complete results from the Real Heroes 400.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: Watch the Real Heroes 400 live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

NASCAR at Darlington live updates, highlights from Real Heroes 400

3:20 p.m. — All drivers have passed screening and will start the race, per FOX's Bob Pockrass.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Date : Sunday, May 17

Start time : 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel : Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The NASCAR race at Darlington on May 17 is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Of the seven NASCAR races currently scheduled across all three national series in the span of 11 days, Sunday's event at Darlington is the only "day" race. Although, with a race distance of 400 miles, chances are Sunday's event will end under the lights.

Fox will broadcast five of the nine NASCAR Cup Series races currently on the revised schedule. The other four Cup races will broadcast live on FS1.

MORE: Updated NASCAR schedule for 2020

11 (9) Chase Elliott Chevrolet

NASCAR starting lineup at Darlington