NASCAR at Darlington live race updates, results, highlights from the Real Heroes 400

Two long, dreary months without live, real-life NASCAR racing have passed, but the action will finally start back up on Sunday with the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway.

It won't be quite the same as your typical NASCAR race. There won't be any cheering fans drunk out of their mind — at least not in the grandstands. Teams will also have a limited amount of personnel and must adhere to NASCAR's new safety guidelines, which includes wearing masks. But still, racing is back.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from NASCAR's race in Darlington, S.C., to resume the 2020 season. Follow below for complete results from the Real Heroes 400.

3:20 p.m. — All drivers have passed screening and will start the race, per FOX's Bob Pockrass.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

The NASCAR race at Darlington on May 17 is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Of the seven NASCAR races currently scheduled across all three national series in the span of 11 days, Sunday's event at Darlington is the only "day" race. Although, with a race distance of 400 miles, chances are Sunday's event will end under the lights.

Fox will broadcast five of the nine NASCAR Cup Series races currently on the revised schedule. The other four Cup races will broadcast live on FS1.

MORE: Updated NASCAR schedule for 2020

11 (9) Chase Elliott Chevrolet

NASCAR starting lineup at Darlington

Pos.

(Car No.)

Driver

Manufacturer

1

(2)

Brad Keselowski

Ford

2

(88)

Alex Bowman

Chevrolet

3

(21)

Matt DiBenedetto

Ford

4

(18)

Kyle Busch

Toyota

5

(10)

Aric Almirola

Ford

6

(4)

Kevin Harvick

Ford

7

(12)

Ryan Blaney

Ford

8

(48)

Jimmie Johnson

Chevrolet

9

(22)

Joey Logano

Ford

10

(11)

Denny Hamlin

Toyota

11

(9)

Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

12

(42)

Matt Kenseth

Chevrolet

13

(14)

Clint Bowyer

Ford

14

(41)

Cole Custer

Ford

15

(19)

Martin Truex Jr.

Toyota

16

(3)

Austin Dillon

Chevrolet

17

(43)

Bubba Wallace

Chevrolet

18

(24)

William Byron

Chevrolet

19

(32)

Corey LaJoie

Ford

20

(20)

Erik Jones

Toyota

21

(6)

Ryan Newman

Ford

22

(1)

Kurt Busch

Chevrolet

23

(47)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Chevrolet

24

(17)

Chris Buescher

Ford

25

(37)

Ryan Preece

Chevrolet

26

(53)

Garrett Smithley

Ford

27

(00)

Quin Houff

Chevrolet

28

(95)

Christopher Bell

Toyota

29

(8)

Tyler Reddick

Chevrolet

30

(27)

J.J. Yeley

Ford

31

(34)

Michael McDowell

Ford

32

(51)

Joey Gase

Ford

33

(13)

Ty Dillon

Chevrolet

34

(38)

John Hunter Nemechek

Ford

35

(15)

Brennan Poole

Chevrolet

36

(77)

Reed Sorenson

Chevrolet

37

(96)

Daniel Suarez

Toyota

38

(66)

Timmy Hill

Toyota

39

(78)

BJ McLeod

Chevrolet

40

(7)

Josh Bilicki

Chevrolet

