NASCAR at Darlington live race updates, results, highlights from the Real Heroes 400
Two long, dreary months without live, real-life NASCAR racing have passed, but the action will finally start back up on Sunday with the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway.
It won't be quite the same as your typical NASCAR race. There won't be any cheering fans drunk out of their mind — at least not in the grandstands. Teams will also have a limited amount of personnel and must adhere to NASCAR's new safety guidelines, which includes wearing masks. But still, racing is back.
Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from NASCAR's race in Darlington, S.C., to resume the 2020 season. Follow below for complete results from the Real Heroes 400.
3:20 p.m. — All drivers have passed screening and will start the race, per FOX's Bob Pockrass.
What time does the NASCAR race start today?
Date: Sunday, May 17
Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
Live stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV (7-day free trial)
The NASCAR race at Darlington on May 17 is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Of the seven NASCAR races currently scheduled across all three national series in the span of 11 days, Sunday's event at Darlington is the only "day" race. Although, with a race distance of 400 miles, chances are Sunday's event will end under the lights.
Fox will broadcast five of the nine NASCAR Cup Series races currently on the revised schedule. The other four Cup races will broadcast live on FS1.
MORE: Updated NASCAR schedule for 2020
NASCAR starting lineup at Darlington
Pos.
(Car No.)
Driver
Manufacturer
1
(2)
Brad Keselowski
Ford
2
(88)
Alex Bowman
Chevrolet
3
(21)
Matt DiBenedetto
Ford
4
(18)
Kyle Busch
Toyota
5
(10)
Aric Almirola
Ford
6
(4)
Kevin Harvick
Ford
7
(12)
Ryan Blaney
Ford
8
(48)
Jimmie Johnson
Chevrolet
9
(22)
Joey Logano
Ford
10
(11)
Denny Hamlin
Toyota
11
(9)
Chase Elliott
Chevrolet
12
(42)
Matt Kenseth
Chevrolet
13
(14)
Clint Bowyer
Ford
14
(41)
Cole Custer
Ford
15
(19)
Martin Truex Jr.
Toyota
16
(3)
Austin Dillon
Chevrolet
17
(43)
Bubba Wallace
Chevrolet
18
(24)
William Byron
Chevrolet
19
(32)
Corey LaJoie
Ford
20
(20)
Erik Jones
Toyota
21
(6)
Ryan Newman
Ford
22
(1)
Kurt Busch
Chevrolet
23
(47)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Chevrolet
24
(17)
Chris Buescher
Ford
25
(37)
Ryan Preece
Chevrolet
26
(53)
Garrett Smithley
Ford
27
(00)
Quin Houff
Chevrolet
28
(95)
Christopher Bell
Toyota
29
(8)
Tyler Reddick
Chevrolet
30
(27)
J.J. Yeley
Ford
31
(34)
Michael McDowell
Ford
32
(51)
Joey Gase
Ford
33
(13)
Ty Dillon
Chevrolet
34
(38)
John Hunter Nemechek
Ford
35
(15)
Brennan Poole
Chevrolet
36
(77)
Reed Sorenson
Chevrolet
37
(96)
Daniel Suarez
Toyota
38
(66)
Timmy Hill
Toyota
39
(78)
BJ McLeod
Chevrolet
40
(7)
Josh Bilicki
Chevrolet