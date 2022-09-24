NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Texas: Schedule, TV info, odds, picks, standings and results

Yahoo Sports Staff
·2 min read

After jettisoning four drivers from the chase, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs starts the Round of 12 at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. Chase Elliott, the 2020 series champion, enters Texas as the points leader, with a 15-point edge over 2018 champion Joey Logano and a 20-point lead over Ross Chastain.

Two drivers in the playoff field posted “wins” at Texas earlier this year as Daniel Suarez won the All-Star Open and Ryan Blaney won the All-Star Race later that night. Kyle Larson, another playoff competitor, won this race last year en route to his series championship.

Everything you need to know for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500:

NASCAR Cup Series Texas weekend schedule and how to watch

Fans in the United States can watch the race on the USA network, the USA mobile app or the NBC Sports app (cable or satellite subscription required). Radio coverage is available on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM.

(All times ET)

Saturday, Sept. 24

Practice: 12:30 - 1:20 p.m. ET (USA, MRN, SiriusXM)

Qualifying: 1:20 - 2:30 p.m. ET (USA, MRN, SiriusXM)

Sunday, Sept. 25

Pre-race show: 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. ET (USA)

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500: 3:30 - 7:30 p.m. ET (USA, MRN, SiriusXM)

Post-race show: 7:30 - 8 p.m. ET (USA)

Top drivers and best bets for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500

Playoff drivers have the four best moneylines at BetMGM entering the weekend comprising Denny Hamlin (+600), Christopher Bell (+650), Larson (+700) and Elliott (+800). Kyle Busch, who has seen marked success in the Cup and Xfinity Series at Texas, has the best odds among non-playoff drivers remaining at +1000 along with Martin Truex Jr., who missed the playoffs by a quarter-panel.

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg is still fading Chastain in the playoffs but suggests finding value in Tyler Reddick at +1400 or Elliott’s and Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman at +2000.

Weather forecast for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500

It will be blisteringly hot for both Saturday’s practice and qualifying as well as Sunday’s race. Temperatures are forecast for the mid-90s both days the Cup Series is on track, so count on tire degradation being as much a concern as fuel economy for Sunday’s race.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

  1. Chase Elliott - 3,040

  2. Joey Logano - 3,025

  3. Ross Chastain - 3,020

  4. Kyle Larson - 3,019

  5. William Byron - 3,015

  6. Denny Hamlin - 3,013

  7. Christopher Bell - 3,013

  8. Ryan Blaney - 3,013

  9. Chase Briscoe - 3,009

  10. Alex Bowman - 3,007

  11. Daniel Suarez - 3,007

  12. Austin Cindric - 3,006

Aug 14, 2022; Richmond, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) during the Federated Auto Part 400 at Richmond International Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Hamlin has won at Texas four times in his NASCAR Cup career. (Photo by: Peter Casey)

