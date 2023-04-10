NASCAR Cup Series driver suspended indefinitely after arrest outside of Charlotte NC

NASCAR has suspended driver Cody Ware indefinitely, it announced Monday.

Ware was absent from this past weekend’s event at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, his team issuing a release Saturday morning saying the 27-year-old driver had stepped away “to focus on a personal matter.”

Ware appeared in Iredell County Sheriff’s Office jail records Monday. NASCAR, in confirming Ware’s arrest, said he was held on a felony charge of “assault by strangulation — inflict serious injury” and a misdemeanor charge of “assault on female.”

Ware’s bond was set at $3,000 after his arrest, public records show.

Ware usually races for Rick Ware Racing, the Cup Series team owned by his father. This weekend, Truck Series driver Matt Crafton substituted for Ware in the No. 51 Ford, finishing 34th after an engine failure.

Rick Ware Racing released a statement on the matter Monday afternoon.

“We are aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition,” the race team wrote. “We understand NASCAR’s position on this matter and accept their decision. The matter is still under investigation, and Cody is fully cooperating with the authorities, as due process takes its course.

“RWR is committed to continuing our multi-car efforts in the NASCAR Cup Series and is in the process of finalizing our plans for the No. 51 entry at Martinsville Speedway, and beyond. These plans will be announced in the coming days.”

Ware has raced in the Cup Series since 2017. His best finish in 97 career starts is sixth place last August at Daytona.