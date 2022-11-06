NASCAR Cup Series Championship: Joey Logano starts from pole in search of second title

The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2022 champion in Phoenix on Sunday as Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano and Ross Chastain vie for the title. Elliott (2020) and Logano (2018) are seeking their second championships while Bell and Chastain are chasing their first.

Logano will start from the pole after posting the fastest lap in Saturday's qualifying session while Elliott starts fifth. Bell was only able to get his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to 17th in qualifying and Chastain starts even further down the grid in 25th.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the weekend:

NASCAR Cup Series Championship weekend schedule

Fans in the United States can watch the race on NBC or the NBC Sports app (cable or satellite subscription required) and pos-trace coverage will be on Peacock. Radio coverage is available on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM.

(All times ET)

Sunday, Nov. 6

Pre-race show: 1:30 - 3 p.m. (NBC)

Cup Series Championship: 3 - 7 p.m. (NBC, NBC Sports app, MRN, SiriusXM)

NASCAR Cup Series Championship race starting grid

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Cole Custer (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Daniel Hemric (23), 23XI Racing Chevrolet Tyler Reddick (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet AJ Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Kyle Busch (18), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Bubba Wallace (45), 23XI Racing Toyota Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Corey Lajoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Daniel Suarez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet Erik Jones (43), Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford Ty Dillon (42), Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Garrett Smithley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford Landon Cassill (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Gibbs to miss Cup finale

Ty Gibbs won the Xfinity Series championship on Saturday night and had been due to continue driving the No. 23 23XI Toyota in place of Kurt Busch, but will miss the Cup race because of a family emergency. Daniel Hemric will drive in Gibbs' place on Sunday.

Top drivers and best bets for Phoenix

Of the championship-eligible drivers, Elliott has the best average finish (10.7), including a win there in 2020 to clinch his first career title. Logano has 15 career Top 10s, seven Top 5s and two wins in 27 starts at Phoenix. Bell has two Top 10s in five career starts on the one-mile oval, while Chastain’s lone Top-5 finish at Phoenix came in the spring race this season way back in March.

Best odds for the Cup Series Championship race win

Chase Elliott +250

Christopher Bell +325

Joey Logano +400

Ross Chastain +400

Best odds for the Cup Series Championship

Chase Elliott +200

Christopher Bell +250

Joey Logano +300

Ross Chastain +300

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests if you are looking to bet a driver for the championship, you would be better served to take the longer odds for him to win the race as the title-winning driver has won the finale each year since NASCAR went to its final-race decider.

Weather for the Cup Series Championship

Friday’s practice and Saturday’s qualifying sessions will be run under cloud cover and cooler temperatures in the mid-60s. Sunday’s forecast calls for bright sunshine and highs in the upper 70s, meaning more tire degradation, and any long green-flag runs will be highlighted by pit strategy.