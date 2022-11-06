NASCAR Cup Series Championship: Joey Logano starts from pole in search of second title

Yahoo Sports Staff
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2022 champion in Phoenix on Sunday as Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano and Ross Chastain vie for the title. Elliott (2020) and Logano (2018) are seeking their second championships while Bell and Chastain are chasing their first.

Logano will start from the pole after posting the fastest lap in Saturday's qualifying session while Elliott starts fifth. Bell was only able to get his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to 17th in qualifying and Chastain starts even further down the grid in 25th.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the weekend:

NASCAR Cup Series Championship weekend schedule

Fans in the United States can watch the race on NBC or the NBC Sports app (cable or satellite subscription required) and pos-trace coverage will be on Peacock. Radio coverage is available on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM.

(All times ET)

Sunday, Nov. 6

Pre-race show: 1:30 - 3 p.m. (NBC)

Cup Series Championship: 3 - 7 p.m. (NBC, NBC Sports app, MRN, SiriusXM)

Live Updates

NASCAR Cup Series Championship race starting grid

  1. Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

  2. Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

  3. Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  4. Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  5. Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  6. Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  7. Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  8. William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  9. Cole Custer (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  10. Daniel Hemric (23), 23XI Racing Chevrolet

  11. Tyler Reddick (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  12. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  13. Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  14. Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

  15. Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  16. AJ Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  17. Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  18. Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

  19. Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

  20. Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  21. Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  22. Kyle Busch (18), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  23. Bubba Wallace (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

  24. Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  25. Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  26. Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  27. Corey Lajoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  28. Daniel Suarez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  30. Erik Jones (43), Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

  31. Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  32. Ty Dillon (42), Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

  33. BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

  34. Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

  35. Garrett Smithley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  36. Landon Cassill (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Gibbs to miss Cup finale

Ty Gibbs won the Xfinity Series championship on Saturday night and had been due to continue driving the No. 23 23XI Toyota in place of Kurt Busch, but will miss the Cup race because of a family emergency. Daniel Hemric will drive in Gibbs' place on Sunday.

Top drivers and best bets for Phoenix

Of the championship-eligible drivers, Elliott has the best average finish (10.7), including a win there in 2020 to clinch his first career title. Logano has 15 career Top 10s, seven Top 5s and two wins in 27 starts at Phoenix. Bell has two Top 10s in five career starts on the one-mile oval, while Chastain’s lone Top-5 finish at Phoenix came in the spring race this season way back in March.

Best odds for the Cup Series Championship race win

  • Chase Elliott +250

  • Christopher Bell +325

  • Joey Logano +400

  • Ross Chastain +400

Best odds for the Cup Series Championship

  • Chase Elliott +200

  • Christopher Bell +250

  • Joey Logano +300

  • Ross Chastain +300

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests if you are looking to bet a driver for the championship, you would be better served to take the longer odds for him to win the race as the title-winning driver has won the finale each year since NASCAR went to its final-race decider.

Weather for the Cup Series Championship

Friday’s practice and Saturday’s qualifying sessions will be run under cloud cover and cooler temperatures in the mid-60s. Sunday’s forecast calls for bright sunshine and highs in the upper 70s, meaning more tire degradation, and any long green-flag runs will be highlighted by pit strategy.

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 30: Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet, rides the wall on the final lap of the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Ross Chastain's bold wall-riding move last week at Martinsville put him in position to potentially win the NASCAR Cup Series championship. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

