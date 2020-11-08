NASCAR Cup race updates: Chase Elliott’s car fails pre-race inspection before championship

The final race of the NASCAR season is today at Phoenix Raceway. The Cup Series championship, the Season Finale 500, starts at 3 p.m. on NBC.

The race at the 1-mile tri-oval is 312 miles (312 laps) with stage breaks on laps 75, 190 and 312.

The final four drivers are Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the NASCAR Cup championship from Phoenix Raceway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. All times listed are Eastern.







Elliott hit with pre-race penalty

2:15 p.m.: Championship 4 driver and pole-sitter Chase Elliott will start at the rear for today’s race after his No. 9 Chevrolet twice failed pre-race inspection. The car passed inspection on the third time through, so no other penalties were issued to the team. Elliott will drop to the back of the field before the green flag, but he’ll have 312 laps to make up the position.

Elliott said on NBC he has all the confidence in his team and crew chief Alan Gustafson. He noted that “if you’re not pushing, you’re in the wrong business.”

NASCAR Cup championship race at Phoenix starting lineup

1 Chase Elliott* 9 2 Joey Logano* 22 3 Brad Keselowski* 2 4 Denny Hamlin* 11 5 Ryan Blaney 12 6 Alex Bowman 88 7 Kurt Busch 1 8 Kyle Busch 18 9 Clint Bowyer 14 10 Aric Almirola 10 11 Kevin Harvick 4 12 Matt DiBenedetto 21 13 Martin Truex Jr. 19 14 Erik Jones 20 15 Cole Custer 41 16 Matt Kenseth 42 17 Christopher Bell 95 18 Austin Dillon 3 19 Ryan Newman 6 20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 21 Tyler Reddick 8 22 Ty Dillon 13 23 Bubba Wallace 43 24 Ryan Preece 37 25 William Byron 24 26 Jimmie Johnson 48 27 John Hunter Nemechek 38 28 Corey LaJoie 32 29 Michael McDowell 34 30 Daniel Suarez 96 31 Chris Buescher 17 32 JJ Yeley 27 33 Timmy Hill 66 34 Quin Houff 0 35 Brennan Poole 15 36 James Davison 53 37 Joey Gase 51 38 Josh Bilicki 77 39 Garrett Smithley 7

*Championship 4 driver