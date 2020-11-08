NASCAR Cup race updates: Chase Elliott’s car fails pre-race inspection before championship

Alex Andrejev

The final race of the NASCAR season is today at Phoenix Raceway. The Cup Series championship, the Season Finale 500, starts at 3 p.m. on NBC.

The race at the 1-mile tri-oval is 312 miles (312 laps) with stage breaks on laps 75, 190 and 312.

The final four drivers are Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the NASCAR Cup championship from Phoenix Raceway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. All times listed are Eastern.



Elliott hit with pre-race penalty

2:15 p.m.: Championship 4 driver and pole-sitter Chase Elliott will start at the rear for today’s race after his No. 9 Chevrolet twice failed pre-race inspection. The car passed inspection on the third time through, so no other penalties were issued to the team. Elliott will drop to the back of the field before the green flag, but he’ll have 312 laps to make up the position.

Elliott said on NBC he has all the confidence in his team and crew chief Alan Gustafson. He noted that “if you’re not pushing, you’re in the wrong business.”

NASCAR Cup championship race at Phoenix starting lineup

1 Chase Elliott* 9
2 Joey Logano* 22
3 Brad Keselowski* 2
4 Denny Hamlin* 11
5 Ryan Blaney 12
6 Alex Bowman 88
7 Kurt Busch 1
8 Kyle Busch 18
9 Clint Bowyer 14
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Kevin Harvick 4
12 Matt DiBenedetto 21
13 Martin Truex Jr. 19
14 Erik Jones 20
15 Cole Custer 41
16 Matt Kenseth 42
17 Christopher Bell 95
18 Austin Dillon 3
19 Ryan Newman 6
20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47
21 Tyler Reddick 8
22 Ty Dillon 13
23 Bubba Wallace 43
24 Ryan Preece 37
25 William Byron 24
26 Jimmie Johnson 48
27 John Hunter Nemechek 38
28 Corey LaJoie 32
29 Michael McDowell 34
30 Daniel Suarez 96
31 Chris Buescher 17
32 JJ Yeley 27
33 Timmy Hill 66
34 Quin Houff 0
35 Brennan Poole 15
36 James Davison 53
37 Joey Gase 51
38 Josh Bilicki 77
39 Garrett Smithley 7

*Championship 4 driver