NASCAR Cup race updates: Chase Elliott’s car fails pre-race inspection before championship

The final race of the NASCAR season is today at Phoenix Raceway. The Cup Series championship, the Season Finale 500, starts at 3 p.m. on NBC.
The race at the 1-mile tri-oval is 312 miles (312 laps) with stage breaks on laps 75, 190 and 312.
The final four drivers are Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin.
Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the NASCAR Cup championship from Phoenix Raceway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. All times listed are Eastern.
Elliott hit with pre-race penalty
2:15 p.m.: Championship 4 driver and pole-sitter Chase Elliott will start at the rear for today’s race after his No. 9 Chevrolet twice failed pre-race inspection. The car passed inspection on the third time through, so no other penalties were issued to the team. Elliott will drop to the back of the field before the green flag, but he’ll have 312 laps to make up the position.
Elliott said on NBC he has all the confidence in his team and crew chief Alan Gustafson. He noted that “if you’re not pushing, you’re in the wrong business.”
NASCAR Cup championship race at Phoenix starting lineup
|1
|Chase Elliott*
|9
|2
|Joey Logano*
|22
|3
|Brad Keselowski*
|2
|4
|Denny Hamlin*
|11
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|6
|Alex Bowman
|88
|7
|Kurt Busch
|1
|8
|Kyle Busch
|18
|9
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|12
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|13
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|14
|Erik Jones
|20
|15
|Cole Custer
|41
|16
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|17
|Christopher Bell
|95
|18
|Austin Dillon
|3
|19
|Ryan Newman
|6
|20
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|21
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|22
|Ty Dillon
|13
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|24
|Ryan Preece
|37
|25
|William Byron
|24
|26
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|27
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|28
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|29
|Michael McDowell
|34
|30
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|31
|Chris Buescher
|17
|32
|JJ Yeley
|27
|33
|Timmy Hill
|66
|34
|Quin Houff
|0
|35
|Brennan Poole
|15
|36
|James Davison
|53
|37
|Joey Gase
|51
|38
|Josh Bilicki
|77
|39
|Garrett Smithley
|7
*Championship 4 driver