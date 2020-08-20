NASCAR Cup driver Austin Dillon cleared to return to racing after COVID-19 tests

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon has been cleared to return to competition after he tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday. Dillon’s Richard Childress Racing team announced Thursday that their No. 3 Chevrolet driver received two negative COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart and will compete this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

A statement from RCR said in part that Dillon “has worked with NASCAR, his primary care physician and RCR’s health partners at Wake-Forest Baptist Health” to allow him to return to competition. In addition to two negative coronavirus tests, NASCAR requires written clearance from a personal physician before an individual is able to return to competition after testing positive.

“We commend NASCAR for their efforts in providing a safe environment for all fans and competitors, thank everyone in the industry for their well wishes and enthusiastically welcome Austin Dillon back to competition,” a statement from RCR said.

Dillon missed last Sunday’s race at the Daytona road course and was replaced by RCR’s part-time Xfinity driver Kaz Grala, who finished in seventh place. Dillon qualified for the postseason with a win at Texas Motor Speedway in July. His absence last weekend dropped him one position in NASCAR Cup Series points standings, to 18th place, behind teammate Tyler Reddick. Competition officials granted him a medical exemption to retain his playoff eligibility despite missing a points event, according to NASCAR.com.

Earlier this season, No. 48 driver Jimmie Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 and missed one race before he was able to return to the field. Part-time Cup driver Brendan Gaughan also tested positive for the virus this season, as did Truck driver Spencer Davis.