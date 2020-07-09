NASCAR to equip cars with underglow lighting for All-Star Race

Nick DeGroot
motorsport.com

The look was first seen during 2019 Champion's Week festivities in Nashville with Chip Ganassi Racing.

The decision is the latest change for an exhibition race where a choose rule will be implemented for all restarts and car numbers will be moved further back on the door.

The All-Star Race will also take place on the Bristol short track for the first time in the event's history.

