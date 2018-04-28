NASCAR community reacts to the passing of James Hylton, son

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
  • After learning about the passing of James Hylton and his son, James Hylton Jr., members of the NASCAR community took to social media to send condolences and remember the former premier series driver. Thoughts and prayers out to Hylton family and friends. James was a legend. He enjoyed his time in stock car racing and &#8230;
  • After learning about the passing of James Hylton and his son, James Hylton Jr., members of the NASCAR community took to social media to send condolences and remember the former premier series driver. Thoughts and prayers out to Hylton family and friends. James was a legend. He enjoyed his time in stock car racing and &#8230;
1 / 2

NASCAR community reacts to the passing of James Hylton, son

After learning about the passing of James Hylton and his son, James Hylton Jr., members of the NASCAR community took to social media to send condolences and remember the former premier series driver. Thoughts and prayers out to Hylton family and friends. James was a legend. He enjoyed his time in stock car racing and …

After learning about the passing of James Hylton and his son, James Hylton Jr., members of the NASCAR community took to social media to send condolences and remember the former premier series driver.


MORE: James Hylton, son die in automobile accident

What to Read Next