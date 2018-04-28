NASCAR community reacts to the passing of James Hylton, son
NASCAR community reacts to the passing of James Hylton, sonAfter learning about the passing of James Hylton and his son, James Hylton Jr., members of the NASCAR community took to social media to send condolences and remember the former premier series driver. Thoughts and prayers out to Hylton family and friends. James was a legend. He enjoyed his time in stock car racing and …
After learning about the passing of James Hylton and his son, James Hylton Jr., members of the NASCAR community took to social media to send condolences and remember the former premier series driver.
Thoughts and prayers out to Hylton family and friends. James was a legend. He enjoyed his time in stock car racing and saw the sport evolve and grow over the many decades that he was involved. https://t.co/qnDQxfc31J
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 28, 2018
Incredibly saddened to hear the news about James Hylton and his son, Tweety. James was a friend, a true gentleman and a racer who shaped the sport with character, class and an unwavering lifetime commitment. pic.twitter.com/UENKcepnyx
— Jim Cassidy (@jfcassidy) April 28, 2018
My heart hurts this afternoon, James Harvey Hylton one of my early hero‘s and his son were killed today in a car crash, James was #48, that was my number in the late model sportsman series, tried to get him to change his number, he wouldn‘t, we became great friends after that !
— Darrell Waltrip (@AllWaltrip) April 28, 2018
So sad to hear about the loss of one of the nicest guys ever in our sport, James Hylton and his son Tweety. My prayers to the family. RIP.
— Phil Parsons (@philparsons98) April 28, 2018
"The older I get, the more that chaplain keeps following me around, told him I ain't ready to go yet" -James Hylton to me, Iowa Speedway ARCA garage, 2009. #RIP
— Justin Marks (@JustinMarksDG) April 28, 2018
I always enjoyed seeing and talking to James Harvey Hylton at the race track. #RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/3jwlzerpGr
— Rick Allen (@RickAllenracing) April 28, 2018
We‘re all thinking about the Hylton family. James has been a staple of the racing community for, well, ever I guess, and it‘s such a tragedy to have lost him.
— Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) April 28, 2018
James Hylton was a racing legend, but most importantly, he and his son, James, were our friends. Always willing to lend a hand, even if they received nothing in return. They will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/Y2YkYqEeb9
— Roulo Bros Official (@RouloBros) April 28, 2018
I want to thank @JimmieJohnson for being the fastest in cup practice at the time I took this picture of my friend James yesterday. That scoring pylon is for you friend 👍 I‘m gonna miss you https://t.co/cS99vW8H3N
— Andy Hillenburg (@Andy_Team364) April 28, 2018
I am heart broken to learn that ARCA RACING SERIES driver James Hylton and his son Tweety have passed away…
James, at 83-years old, had so much life left in him. He never walked by without giving me a hug, a kiss on… https://t.co/AtZsjXVmAr
— Jennifer Jo Cobb (@JenJoCobb) April 28, 2018
Very sad news https://t.co/ZTP3AULoxF
— Todd Bodine (@Team_Onion) April 28, 2018
Sad news. We lost a legend in our sport and a friend in the garage.
James Harvey Hylton #RIP pic.twitter.com/5oaxoxLKwg
— Tom Venturini (@TVenturini25) April 28, 2018