NASCAR community pays tribute to Junior Johnson

The motorsports world offered its remembrances after word spread of the passing of NASCAR legend Junior Johnson, who died Friday at age 88. Johnson leaves a legacy that spans stock-car racing’s moonshining roots to its modern era.

Friday and into the weekend, many prominent figures came forward on social media to pay their respects:

