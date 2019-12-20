NASCAR community pays tribute to Junior Johnson

The motorsports world offered its remembrances after word spread of the passing of NASCAR legend Junior Johnson, who died Friday at age 88. Johnson leaves a legacy that spans stock-car racing’s moonshining roots to its modern era.

Friday and into the weekend, many prominent figures came forward on social media to pay their respects:

Robert Glenn Johnson, Jr.

The Last American Hero.

What a Legend.

Rest easy Junior. https://t.co/NdSokBy8G0 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 20, 2019

Words can not adequately express Junior‘s impact on our sport and those of us fortunate enough to have known him, worked with him and called him a friend. Rest In Peace my friend. #ForeverLegend https://t.co/3YjVvxB78V — Winston Kelley (@WinstonKelley) December 20, 2019

When I was a kid growing up in Owensboro, Ky I dreamed of meeting Jr Johnson, my dream came true, meet him, he became my boss and made me a champion, I loved that man, God Bless Jr and his family,

You were the greatest! RIP — Darrell Waltrip (@AllWaltrip) December 20, 2019

I‘ll be sipping slow on some moonshine tonight. Rest easy Hero. https://t.co/TJnE066I7I — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) December 20, 2019

Every aspiring driver needs to know Junior Johnson‘s story. RIP the true soul of NASCAR. Built cars to outrun the law. Then, only legends receive pardons from Presidents. pic.twitter.com/M8fbwthL2U — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) December 21, 2019

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Class of 2010 NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson. Full statement from #NASCARHall Executive Director Winston Kelley: https://t.co/yFS8lOG84n pic.twitter.com/aKyWfOSrJ6 — NASCAR Hall of Fame (@NASCARHall) December 20, 2019

So sad to hear about Junior Johnson, read about him so much when I was a kid. Huge inspiration to start racing. — Erik Jones (@erik_jones) December 20, 2019

Man it is sad to hear the passing of a legend, a Hall of Famer, a great man and so much more https://t.co/ToDkpNH8mb — Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) December 20, 2019

Racing Hero and a great American Hero!!! Junior was the man in many ways. RIP Buddy. https://t.co/kqHg7DsPzM — David Ragan (@DavidRagan) December 20, 2019

So many of us now, and so many yet to come will never truly understand what all Junior Johnson has done for the sport we all love….but we can all vow to do what we can to share the stories, and do our best to honor the legacy of “The Last American Hero” RIP Junior Johnson 🙏🏼 https://t.co/nbkxFeXdGq — Daniel Hemric (@DanielHemric) December 20, 2019

Very sad to hear. What a legend and pioneer of the sport. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/bs33FCWMO6 — William Byron (@WilliamByron) December 21, 2019

“The Last American Hero” Can‘t imagine the things that man got to experience in his lifetime. What an inspiration!!! Junior Johnson 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DdvMPaFD71 — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) December 21, 2019

I‘m SAD to learn that my mentor and friend JR Johnson has left us! Words can never express my feelings for him. He was truly a LEGEND and I had the HONOR to have shared the best time of my life being around him! RIP 🙏🏻 LAST AMERICAN HERO🏁 pic.twitter.com/wSxhTrSnKu — Jeff Hammond (@HollywoodJeff) December 20, 2019

Junior Johnson was one hell of racer & smart guy. Intuitive. Innovative. #RIPJuniorJohnson — Sterling Marlin (@SMR_114) December 21, 2019

One of the most respected & coolest racers I ever had the pleasure to spend time with. NASCAR wouldn‘t be what it is today without him. #RIPJuniorJohnson https://t.co/Mg6oGCdHcA — Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) December 21, 2019

RIP Junior-true legend — Steve O'Donnell (@odsteve) December 21, 2019

Junior Johnson was one of the coolest people who ever lived. Innovator. Bootlegger. Man‘s man. American badass of the highest order.

The Last American Hero.

One of the great pleasures of my career was sitting alongside him @NASCARHall voting days, and listening.

Rest easy, sir. pic.twitter.com/RMKfAoi0Bl — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) December 21, 2019

North Carolina has lost a giant with the death of NASCAR legend Junior Johnson. I just got off the phone with his wife, Lisa, and our prayers are with her, his children, Robert and Meredith, and the entire family. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 20, 2019

No one outside the France family has been more instrumental to the growth of Nascar than #JuniorJohnson, who has passed at age 88. A superstar driver, then multi-championship team owner, he brought RJR/Winston to Nascar, vaulting the sport to national prominence. — Mike Joy (@mikejoy500) December 20, 2019

No-one can ever be compared to Junior Johnson…nobody!

Among the most identifiable names in Motorsports, most fascinating characters in all forms of entertainment, among the most abundant lives ever lived…

There will never be a Life or Story quite like that of Junior Johnson🏁 — Ricky Craven (@RickyCraven32) December 20, 2019