NASCAR community mourns loss of 'incredible person' J.D. Gibbs

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
NASCAR drivers remembered J.D. Gibbs as a humble, gracious and “incredible” person Saturday morning on social media after learning of the death of the Joe Gibbs Racing co-founder.

The 49-year-old son of Joe Gibbs died Friday from complications following a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease, according to a team statement.

MORE: J.D. through the years

His impact in NASCAR was felt throughout the garage, which was clear as respects began to pour in.

https://twitter.com/BubbaWallace/status/1084124390051192833

https://twitter.com/ClintBowyer/status/1084095853999149056

https://twitter.com/DanielHemric/status/1084076736550223872

 

