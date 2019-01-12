NASCAR community mourns loss of 'incredible person' J.D. Gibbs NASCAR drivers remembered J.D. Gibbs as a humble, gracious and "incredible" person Saturday morning on social media after learning of the death of the Joe Gibbs Racing co-founder. The 49-year-old son of Joe Gibbs died Friday from complications following a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease, according to a team statement. MORE: J.D. through […]

NASCAR drivers remembered J.D. Gibbs as a humble, gracious and “incredible” person Saturday morning on social media after learning of the death of the Joe Gibbs Racing co-founder.

The 49-year-old son of Joe Gibbs died Friday from complications following a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease, according to a team statement.

MORE: J.D. through the years

His impact in NASCAR was felt throughout the garage, which was clear as respects began to pour in.

Thank you for giving me the opportunity to succeed and for guiding me along the way. We won together and we lost together, but you had a way to light up a room and bring peace to all. It was truly an honor to call you a friend. Love you JD. pic.twitter.com/RAuJDqGLsU — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) January 12, 2019

His car. His number. His signature above my door. I will always be grateful for what His family did for mine and the opportunity he gave me 14 years ago. Now more than ever #doitforJD — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) January 12, 2019

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of JD Gibbs. He and the entire JGR organization were key to my career in NASCAR and will forever be in my heart. My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family at JGR during this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/yQ42OFHAwZ — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) January 12, 2019

Heartbroken for the entire Gibbs family. J.D. was a great person — a family man who loved sports & racing in particular. He played a big part in my career, both as a driver & as a team owner. When he asked how you were doing, he genuinely cared. I'll miss that the most. https://t.co/fnYndYp3uy — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) January 12, 2019

What an incredible person. So very kind and humble. Thinking of the Gibbs family and all his friends at JGR. https://t.co/jqTq414630 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 12, 2019

I‘m so sad. This is awful news.

Hugging @PaigeKeselowski one more extra time tonight before bed and thinking about the Gibbs family. 😞 https://t.co/TkCRufIasS — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) January 12, 2019

Devastated after hearing the passing of J.D. Gibbs 💔 I can‘t begin to tell you all how incredible of a guy he was and there is no way I would be where I am today without him. That man made such an impact on the entire outcome of my life. You will forever be in our hearts — Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) January 12, 2019

JD always had a smile on his face and took time to talk to everyone. You couldn‘t pass JD without a wave. His positive attitude and joy for life is something we should all strive for. He‘ll be missed but not forgotten. — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) January 12, 2019

My heart goes out to the Gibbs family about JD‘s passing this morning. He was always so kind and gracious to everyone. — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) January 12, 2019

what sad news to wake up to this morning. never got to drive for J.D. but had a lot of great conversations with him about life and racing. have missed him being around the track and his smile he had for everyone. thinking and praying for the whole Gibbs family and organization https://t.co/LosqpymTUJ — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) January 12, 2019

Sending thoughts and prayers to the Gibbs family today. — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) January 12, 2019

My heart and prayers go out to the Gibbs family. JD always had a smile on his face walking around the garage. You will be missed. — John Hunter Nemechek (@JHNemechek) January 12, 2019

J.D was the type of man we all strive to be. His heart, smile and attitude were contagious where ever he was. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers to the Gibbs Family. https://t.co/cYcN6mkEm1 — Steve Letarte (@SteveLetarte) January 12, 2019

Enjoyed getting know JD when we raced late models together and then in the business of the sport. He was a great man with a wonderful family. Prayers to all. https://t.co/amtQyokymI — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) January 12, 2019

J.D. Gibbs wasn't only a great leader at JGR, he was one of the greatest people I've ever met and he spread that quality to many people he touched. I'll forever remember what he did for me and my career as well as his influence on others. Sad, but I know he's in a better place. — Michael Wheeler (@MikeCWheeler) January 12, 2019

I always enjoyed my conversations with J.D. He would smile, laugh and listen. One of the good guys that had time for you. You couldn‘t pass by him at the track without a wave. I will always remember and miss you JD. https://t.co/OPxKuT7Lw8 — Kasey Kahne (@kaseykahne) January 12, 2019

J.D. was a great man of faith that loved his family and served others. Now he is spending eternity with his Heavenly Father and no more suffering. Thinking about all the Gibbs family. https://t.co/3Gi0VMdCGG — David Ragan (@DavidRagan) January 12, 2019

My heart hurts for the Gibbs family and everyone at @JoeGibbsRacing . He was such a nice guy. Cared about others, treated everyone with kindness and respect. He had a great impact on this world while he was here. 🙏🏻 — Blake Koch (@BlakeKochRacing) January 12, 2019