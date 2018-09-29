NASCAR clarifies the penalty for cutting the course at Roval

In NASCAR's inaugural running of the Charlotte Roval, there are many unknowns. But the penalty for blowing either of the track's two chicanes is no longer one of them.

During practice and qualifying, if a driver cut the course, their time was simply disallowed. NASCAR has now explained the kind of penalty a driver will face should they cut the course during Saturday's Xfinity and Sunday's Cup race.

NASCAR defined cutting the course as follows: "You will be judged as missing or shortcutting a chicane when all four tires are on the non-track side of the red and white rumble strips that define the chicanes."

If a driver were to accidentally miss the backstretch chicane, they would then need to come to a complete stop in the restart zone (oval frontstretch area to the right of frontstretch chicane). They must do so on the lap of the violation or face a drive-through penalty in the pit lane.

If a driver were to accidentally miss the frontstretch chicane, they would then need to come to a complete stop on the apron to the left of the start/finish line. Again, they must do so on the lap of the violation or face a drive-through penalty in the pit lane.

If in NASCAR's judgement, they believe a driver to have cut the course deliberately, they will immediately be issues a drive-through penalty.

However, if in NASCAR's view, a driver were to cut the course or miss the chicane in order to avoid an accident, they can decide to forgo penalties altogether. They will also adjust the running order based on their position prior to the incident.

NASCAR graphic on where to stop after cutting the chicane. Motorsport.com

