NASCAR at Chicago: Start time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Camping World 400

NASCAR gets back to intermediate track racing this weekend for the Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois.

Martin Truex Jr. is coming off of his second straight win at Sonoma Raceway and that momentum should serve him well at this track.

The 1.5-mile tri-oval is just the kind of track Truex likes and he should once again compete for a win this week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: Watch the Camping World 400 live with fuboTV (7-day trial)​

At the same time Kevin Harvick is still looking for that elusive first win of 2019, Kyle Busch continues to drive well, Joey Logano is coming off of his second win of the year two races ago and Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin are always competitive on these types of track as well.

All that said we should have another good race this weekend as the Cup series will hit two 1.5-mile tracks over the next three weeks with Daytona in between.

What time does the Camping World 400 start?

The Camping World 400 will take place Sunday, June 30. Live coverage begins on NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Camping World 400 on?

The Camping World 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Camping World 400 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Camping World 400.

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, June 27

Time Event Channel 2:35 p.m. Truck Series first practice No TV 4:35 p.m. Truck Series second practice No TV 6:35 p.m. Truck Series final practice No TV

Friday, June 28

Story continues

Time Event Channel 4:05 p.m. Xfinity Series first practice NBCSN 5:05 p.m. Truck Series qualifying FS2 7:05 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice NBCSN 9 p.m. Truck Series Camping World 225 FSN/MRN

Saturday, June 29

Time Event Channel 11:05 p.m. Cup Series first practice NBCSN/MRN 12:05 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying NBCSN 2 p.m. Cup Series final practice NBCSN/MRN 3:30 p.m. Xfinity Series Camping World 300 NBCSN/MRN 6:35 p.m. Cup Series qualifying NBCSN/MRN

Sunday, June 30

Time Event Channel 3 p.m. Cup Series Camping World 400 NBCSN/MRN

Camping World 400 Starting Lineup

Below is the full starting lineup for the Camping World 400.

TBD Corey Lajoie 32

Starting Driver Number TBD Landon Cassill 00 TBD Kurt Busch 1 TBD Brad Keselowski 2 TBD Austin Dillon 3 TBD Kevin Harvick 4 TBD Ryan Newman 6 TBD Daniel Hemric 8 TBD Chase Elliott 9 TBD Aric Almirola 10 TBD Denny Hamlin 11 TBD Ryan Blaney 12 TBD Ty Dillon 13 TBD Clint Bowyer 14 TBD Garrett Smithley 15 TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 TBD Kyle Busch 18 TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19 TBD Erik Jones 20 TBD Paul Menard 21 TBD Joey Logano 22 TBD William Byron 24 TBD Reed Sorenson 27 TBD Corey Lajoie 32 TBD Michael McDowell 34 TBD Matt Tifft 36 TBD Chris Buescher 37 TBD David Ragan 38 TBD Daniel Suarez 41 TBD Kyle Larson 42 TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 TBD Ryan Preece 47 TBD Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD TBA 51 TBD TBA 52 TBD BJ McLeod 53 TBD Quin Houff 77 TBD Alex Bowman 88 TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95



