NASCAR at Chicago: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Camping World 400
NASCAR gets back to intermediate track racing this weekend for the Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois.
Martin Truex Jr. is coming off of his second straight win at Sonoma Raceway and that momentum should serve him well at this track.
The 1.5-mile tri-oval is just the kind of track Truex likes and he should once again compete for a win this week.
At the same time Kevin Harvick is still looking for that elusive first win of 2019, Kyle Busch continues to drive well, Joey Logano is coming off of his second win of the year two races ago and Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin are always competitive on these types of track as well.
All that said we should have another good race this weekend as the Cup series will hit two 1.5-mile tracks over the next three weeks with Daytona in between.
What time does the Camping World 400 start?
The Camping World 400 will take place Sunday, June 30. Live coverage begins on NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Camping World 400 on?
The Camping World 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
Camping World 400 schedule, how to watch
All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Camping World 400.
(All times Eastern)
Thursday, June 27
Time
Event
Channel
2:35 p.m.
Truck Series first practice
No TV
4:35 p.m.
Truck Series second practice
No TV
6:35 p.m.
Truck Series final practice
No TV
Friday, June 28
Time
Event
Channel
4:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series first practice
NBCSN
5:05 p.m.
Truck Series qualifying
FS2
7:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series final practice
NBCSN
9 p.m.
Truck Series Camping World 225
FSN/MRN
Saturday, June 29
Time
Event
Channel
11:05 p.m.
Cup Series first practice
NBCSN/MRN
12:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series qualifying
NBCSN
2 p.m.
Cup Series final practice
NBCSN/MRN
3:30 p.m.
Xfinity Series Camping World 300
NBCSN/MRN
6:35 p.m.
Cup Series qualifying
NBCSN/MRN
Sunday, June 30
Time
Event
Channel
3 p.m.
Cup Series Camping World 400
NBCSN/MRN
Camping World 400 Starting Lineup
Below is the full starting lineup for the Camping World 400.
TBD Reed Sorenson 27
MORE: NASCAR results at Sonoma: Martin Truex Jr. picks up another win at Toyota/Save Mart 350
Starting
Driver
Number
TBD
Landon Cassill
00
TBD
Kurt Busch
1
TBD
Brad Keselowski
2
TBD
Austin Dillon
3
TBD
Kevin Harvick
4
TBD
Ryan Newman
6
TBD
Daniel Hemric
8
TBD
Chase Elliott
9
TBD
Aric Almirola
10
TBD
Denny Hamlin
11
TBD
Ryan Blaney
12
TBD
Ty Dillon
13
TBD
Clint Bowyer
14
TBD
Garrett Smithley
15
TBD
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
TBD
Kyle Busch
18
TBD
Martin Truex Jr.
19
TBD
Erik Jones
20
TBD
Paul Menard
21
TBD
Joey Logano
22
TBD
William Byron
24
TBD
Reed Sorenson
27
TBD
Corey Lajoie
32
TBD
Michael McDowell
34
TBD
Matt Tifft
36
TBD
Chris Buescher
37
TBD
David Ragan
38
TBD
Daniel Suarez
41
TBD
Kyle Larson
42
TBD
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
43
TBD
Ryan Preece
47
TBD
Jimmie Johnson
48
TBD
TBA
51
TBD
TBA
52
TBD
BJ McLeod
53
TBD
Quin Houff
77
TBD
Alex Bowman
88
TBD
Matt DiBenedetto
95