NASCAR at Chicago: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Camping World 400

Martin Truex Jr. heads back to a 1.5-mile track coming off of a second straight victory at Sonoma Raceway.

NASCAR at Chicago: Start time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Camping World 400

NASCAR gets back to intermediate track racing this weekend for the Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois.

Martin Truex Jr. is coming off of his second straight win at Sonoma Raceway and that momentum should serve him well at this track.

The 1.5-mile tri-oval is just the kind of track Truex likes and he should once again compete for a win this week.

At the same time Kevin Harvick is still looking for that elusive first win of 2019, Kyle Busch continues to drive well, Joey Logano is coming off of his second win of the year two races ago and Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin are always competitive on these types of track as well.

All that said we should have another good race this weekend as the Cup series will hit two 1.5-mile tracks over the next three weeks with Daytona in between.

What time does the Camping World 400 start?

The Camping World 400 will take place Sunday, June 30. Live coverage begins on NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Camping World 400 on?

The Camping World 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Camping World 400 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Camping World 400.

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, June 27

Time

Event

Channel

2:35 p.m.

Truck Series first practice

No TV

4:35 p.m.

Truck Series second practice

No TV

6:35 p.m.

Truck Series final practice

No TV

Friday, June 28

Time

Event

Channel

4:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series first practice

NBCSN

5:05 p.m.

Truck Series qualifying

FS2

7:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series final practice

NBCSN

9 p.m.

Truck Series Camping World 225

FSN/MRN

Saturday, June 29

Time

Event

Channel

11:05 p.m.

Cup Series first practice

NBCSN/MRN

12:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series qualifying

NBCSN

2 p.m.

Cup Series final practice

NBCSN/MRN

3:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series Camping World 300

NBCSN/MRN

6:35 p.m.

Cup Series qualifying

NBCSN/MRN

Sunday, June 30

Time

Event

Channel

3 p.m.

Cup Series Camping World 400

NBCSN/MRN

Camping World 400 Starting Lineup

Below is the full starting lineup for the Camping World 400.

Starting

Driver

Number

TBD

Landon Cassill

00

TBD

Kurt Busch

1

TBD

Brad Keselowski

2

TBD

Austin Dillon

3

TBD

Kevin Harvick

4

TBD

Ryan Newman

6

TBD

Daniel Hemric

8

TBD

Chase Elliott

9

TBD

Aric Almirola

10

TBD

Denny Hamlin

11

TBD

Ryan Blaney

12

TBD

Ty Dillon

13

TBD

Clint Bowyer

14

TBD

Garrett Smithley

15

TBD

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

TBD

Kyle Busch

18

TBD

Martin Truex Jr.

19

TBD

Erik Jones

20

TBD

Paul Menard

21

TBD

Joey Logano

22

TBD

William Byron

24

TBD

Reed Sorenson

27

TBD

Corey Lajoie

32

TBD

Michael McDowell

34

TBD

Matt Tifft

36

TBD

Chris Buescher

37

TBD

David Ragan

38

TBD

Daniel Suarez

41

TBD

Kyle Larson

42

TBD

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

43

TBD

Ryan Preece

47

TBD

Jimmie Johnson

48

TBD

TBA

51

TBD

TBA

52

TBD

BJ McLeod

53

TBD

Quin Houff

77

TBD

Alex Bowman

88

TBD

Matt DiBenedetto

95


