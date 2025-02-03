NASCAR: Chase Elliott dominates Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Chase Elliott was hardly challenged during NASCAR's Clash on Sunday night. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Chase Elliott won the unofficial opener to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Elliott started Sunday night’s Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on the pole and dominated the race. He drove away from Ryan Blaney over the last 20 laps as just 12 of the 23 cars that started the main event finished on the lead lap.

Blaney made an impressive drive up from starting last but wasn’t able to make a pass on Elliott in the waning laps. Elliott led 171 of the race’s 200 laps, including the first 97 and the final 75.

Denny Hamlin finished third and led 28 laps. Tyler Reddick led one lap. That's it. That's how good Elliott and the No. 9 Chevrolet team were.

The preseason exhibition race was held at the Winston-Salem quarter-mile track for the first time on Sunday after three seasons at a temporary short track at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The track known for its wrecks and fights produced a lot of crashes in the last-chance qualifier that preceded the main event. The main event itself was much calmer.

The 200-lap feature had a halfway break and featured six cautions for crashes. But the last crash came on lap 120 as the rest of the race ran caution-free and Elliott picked his way through lapped traffic to keep the lead and secure the win.

It's all Chase at Bowman Gray! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/ApiuRygeSL — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 3, 2025

The Cup Series season officially begins on Feb. 16 with the Daytona 500. Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, is one of the favorites to win. In nine career starts at the Great American Race, Elliott hasn't won, with a best finish of second back in 2021.

Clash at Bowman Gray results

1. Chase Elliott

2. Ryan Blaney

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Joey Logano

5. Bubba Wallace

6. Ross Chastain

7. Austin Cindric

8. Tyler Reddick

9. Shane van Gisbergen

10. Chris Buescher

11. Ryan Preece

12. Christopher Bell

13. Josh Berry

14. Todd Gilliland

15. Kyle Busch

16. Carson However

17. Kyle Larson

18. William Byron

19. Alex Bowman

20. Noah Gragson

21. Brad Keselowski

22. Daniel Suarez

23. Chase Briscoe