NASCAR: Chase Briscoe signs multi-year extension with Stewart-Haas Racing

Chase Briscoe is staying with Stewart-Haas Racing.

The 28-year-old NASCAR Cup Series driver signed a multi-year contract with SHR, the team announced on Thursday morning. The move locks Briscoe into the No. 14 Ford just as SHR veteran driver and all-time great, Kevin Harvick, embarks on his final season before retirement.

Briscoe moved to the Cup Series in 2021, a season in which he won rookie of the year honors. The Mitchell, Indiana, native followed that up with a big jump the following season — winning his first Cup race in March at Phoenix Raceway and making a deep playoff run to the Round of Eight in 2022.

“Chase has made the most of every opportunity and the proof is in the results,” Tony Stewart, the NASCAR Hall of Famer who co-owns SHR, said in a press release. “Keeping him at SHR was a priority and we’re proud to have him in our racecars for many more years to come.”

Briscoe has seen his career take off since securing a full-time ride in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2017 with Brad Keselowski Racing: He competed full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2019 and 2020, qualifying for the playoffs in both seasons, and joined the Cup level in 2021.