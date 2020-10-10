NASCAR at Charlotte Xfinity playoff race live updates: Noah Gragson on the pole

Alex Andrejev

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series returns to (a potentially wet) road course for Saturday’s elimination playoff race, this time at the sport’s hometown track of Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Drive for the Cure 250 starts at 3:30 p.m. on NBC.

The twelve driver playoff field will be reduced to eight teams after the race. Ross Chastain, Harrison Burton, Riley Herbst and Michael Annett are all in jeopardy of missing the cutoff as the four drivers below the bubble prior to Saturday.

AJ Allmendinger is the defending Charlotte road course winner. Chase Briscoe (win at Las Vegas) and Justin Haley (win at Talladega) have secured their spot in the next round, while 10 others are looking to lock a place in the Round of 8.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR XFINITY POINTS STANDINGS PRE-CHARLOTTE

1 Chase Briscoe

win at Las Vegas
2 Justin Haley win at Talladega
3 Austin Cindric +50
4 Noah Gragson +47
5 Brandon Jones +34
6 Ryan Sieg +27
7 Justin Allgaier +19
8 Ross Chastain +7
9 Harrison Burton -7
10 Brandon Brown -19
11 Riley Herbst -36
12 Michael Annett -38

3:15 p.m.: Cars on the grid

Drivers are at their cars (no rain yet) as fans fill into their socially distanced seats in the grandstands. For tomorrow’s Cup race, around 6,7000 fans (seven percent capacity) are expected to attend. Today’s attendance appears under that number.

3:00 p.m.: Rain holding off, but looming for later

Showers haven’t quite reached the speedway, but rain clouds are looming overhead. Rain is expected to start after 4 p.m., according to AccuWeather.com, which means the race will likely start under dry conditions and transition to wet. It will be at each team’s discretion whether they switch to wet weather Goodyear tires. Each Xfinity team will have two sets of rain tires (Cup teams have four sets).

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR XFINITY ROVAL RACE AT CHARLOTTE

  • Race: Drive for the Cure 250
  • Distance: 155 miles, 67 laps (stages end on laps 20, 40, 67)
  • When: Saturday 3:30 p.m.
  • TV: NBC (broadcast starts at 3 p.m.)
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

NASCAR XFINITY ROVAL RACE STARTING LINEUP

Order Driver Car No.
1 Noah Gragson 9
2 Justin Haley 11
3 Daniel Hemric 8
4 Brandon Jones 19
5 Ross Chastain 10
6 Ryan Sieg 39
7 Brandon Brown 68
8 Chase Briscoe 98
9 Harrison Burton 20
10 Justin Allgaier 7
11 Austin Cindric 22
12 Kaz Grala 21
13 Riley Herbst 18
14 Michael Annett 1
15 Josh Williams 92
16 Alex Labbe 136
17 Tommy Joe Martins 44
18 Jeremy Clements 51
19 Brett Moffitt 2
20 Timmy Hill 66
21 Myatt Snider 93
22 A.J. Allmendinger 16
23 Matt Mills 105
24 Jade Buford 7
25 Ryan Vargas 6
26 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0
27 Austin Hill 61
28 Stephen Leicht 13
29 B.J. McLeod 4
30 Preston Pardus 190
31 Joe Graf, Jr. 8
32 Josh Bilicki 78
33 Gray Gaulding 74
34 Kody Vanderwal 52
35 Kyle Weatherman 47
36 C.J. McLaughlin 199
37 Jesse Little 15
38 Cody Ware 17