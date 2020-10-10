NASCAR at Charlotte Xfinity playoff race live updates: Noah Gragson on the pole

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series returns to (a potentially wet) road course for Saturday’s elimination playoff race, this time at the sport’s hometown track of Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Drive for the Cure 250 starts at 3:30 p.m. on NBC.

The twelve driver playoff field will be reduced to eight teams after the race. Ross Chastain, Harrison Burton, Riley Herbst and Michael Annett are all in jeopardy of missing the cutoff as the four drivers below the bubble prior to Saturday.

AJ Allmendinger is the defending Charlotte road course winner. Chase Briscoe (win at Las Vegas) and Justin Haley (win at Talladega) have secured their spot in the next round, while 10 others are looking to lock a place in the Round of 8.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates from Charlotte Motor Speedway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

NASCAR XFINITY POINTS STANDINGS PRE-CHARLOTTE

1 Chase Briscoe win at Las Vegas 2 Justin Haley win at Talladega 3 Austin Cindric +50 4 Noah Gragson +47 5 Brandon Jones +34 6 Ryan Sieg +27 7 Justin Allgaier +19 8 Ross Chastain +7 9 Harrison Burton -7 10 Brandon Brown -19 11 Riley Herbst -36 12 Michael Annett -38

3:15 p.m.: Cars on the grid

Drivers are at their cars (no rain yet) as fans fill into their socially distanced seats in the grandstands. For tomorrow’s Cup race, around 6,7000 fans (seven percent capacity) are expected to attend. Today’s attendance appears under that number.

3:00 p.m.: Rain holding off, but looming for later

Showers haven’t quite reached the speedway, but rain clouds are looming overhead. Rain is expected to start after 4 p.m., according to AccuWeather.com, which means the race will likely start under dry conditions and transition to wet. It will be at each team’s discretion whether they switch to wet weather Goodyear tires. Each Xfinity team will have two sets of rain tires (Cup teams have four sets).

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR XFINITY ROVAL RACE AT CHARLOTTE

Race: Drive for the Cure 250

Drive for the Cure 250 Distance: 155 miles, 67 laps (stages end on laps 20, 40, 67)

155 miles, 67 laps (stages end on laps 20, 40, 67) When: Saturday 3:30 p.m.

Saturday 3:30 p.m. TV: NBC (broadcast starts at 3 p.m.)

NBC (broadcast starts at 3 p.m.) Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

NASCAR XFINITY ROVAL RACE STARTING LINEUP