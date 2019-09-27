NASCAR at Charlotte: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for the Roval race

Martin Truex Jr. has won consecutive Cup Series races and the news doesn't get any better for his competitors this week at Charlotte Motor Speedway's ROVAL.

Truex has three wins and five top-two finishes in the last six races on road courses. He led coming into the final chicane at last year's inaugural ROVAL race but crashed out with Jimmie Johnson, allowing Ryan Blaney to get the win.

Truex's shot to sweep this playoff round — and get redemption from last year — could be motivating factors Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 is the last race in the opening round of the playoffs as the 16-driver field will be trimmed to 12 after Sunday.

MORE: Watch the Roval race at Charlotte live with fuboTV (7-day trial)

There basically are nine drivers looking to fill the final five berths in the next round of the playoffs.

Kyle Larson, Ryan Newman, Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola and William Byron enter Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. ET race inside the top 12, while Alex Bowman, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch and Erik Jones are on the outside of the playoff cut line looking in, with six of the drivers separated by the 18 points or fewer.

That kind of multi-driver scramble with the wild card of Charlotte's 2.28-mile road course that has a head-spinning 17 turns will make for an interesting race.

It's worth noting that Busch, 14 points out of the 12th playoff spot, holds the qualifying record currently with a fast lap of 106.868 mph on the ROVAL.

NASCAR at Charlotte: What time does the Roval race start?

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 will take place Sunday, Sept. 29. Live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is NASCAR on today?

Story continues

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBC. The race also can be livestreamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Bank of America Roval 400 schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Bank of America ROVAL 400:

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 27

12:05 p.m. Cup Series first practice NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN 1:05 p.m. Xfinity Series first practice NBC Sports App 3:05 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice NBCSN/NBC Sports App 4:40 p.m. Cup Series qualifying NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN

Saturday, Sept. 28

11:05 a.m. Cup Series second practice NBC Sports App 12:10 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying NBCSN/NBC Sports App/ 2 p.m. Cup Series final practice NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN 3:30 p.m. Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Sunday, Sept. 29

2:30 p.m. Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 NBC/NBC Sports App/PRN

Bank of America ROVAL 400 starting lineup

Below is the entry list for the Bank of America ROVAL 400.

TBD Corey LaJoie 32

Starting Driver Number TBD Landon Cassill 00 TBD Kurt Busch 1 TBD Brad Keselowski 2 TBD Austin Dillon 3 TBD Kevin Harvick 4 TBD Ryan Newman 6 TBD Daniel Hemric 8 TBD Chase Elliott 9 TBD Aric Almirola 10 TBD Denny Hamlin 11 TBD Ryan Blaney 12 TBD Ty Dillon 13 TBD Clint Bowyer 14 TBD Ross Chastain 15 TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 TBD Kyle Busch 18 TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19 TBD Erik Jones 20 TBD Paul Menard 21 TBD Joey Logano 22 TBD William Byron 24 TBD Joe Nemechek 27 TBD Corey LaJoie 32 TBD Michael McDowell 34 TBD Matt Tifft 36 TBD Chris Buescher 37 TBD David Ragan 38 TBD Daniel Suarez 41 TBD Kyle Larson 42 TBD Bubba Wallace 43 TBD Ryan Preece 47 TBD Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD Cody Ware 51 TBD Garrett Smithley 52 TBD Josh Bilicki 53 TBD Timmy Hill 66 TBD Reed Sorenson 77 TBD Alex Bowman 88 TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95 TBD Parker Kligerman 96



