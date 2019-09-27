NASCAR at Charlotte: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for the Roval race

Martin Truex Jr. has won consecutive Cup Series races and the news doesn't get any better for his competitors this week at Charlotte Motor Speedway's ROVAL.

Truex has three wins and five top-two finishes in the last six races on road courses. He led coming into the final chicane at last year's inaugural ROVAL race but crashed out with Jimmie Johnson, allowing Ryan Blaney to get the win.

Truex's shot to sweep this playoff round — and get redemption from last year — could be motivating factors Sunday.

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 is the last race in the opening round of the playoffs as the 16-driver field will be trimmed to 12 after Sunday.

There basically are nine drivers looking to fill the final five berths in the next round of the playoffs.

Kyle Larson, Ryan Newman, Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola and William Byron enter Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. ET race inside the top 12, while Alex Bowman, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch and Erik Jones are on the outside of the playoff cut line looking in, with six of the drivers separated by the 18 points or fewer.

That kind of multi-driver scramble with the wild card of Charlotte's 2.28-mile road course that has a head-spinning 17 turns will make for an interesting race.

It's worth noting that Busch, 14 points out of the 12th playoff spot, holds the qualifying record currently with a fast lap of 106.868 mph on the ROVAL.

NASCAR at Charlotte: What time does the Roval race start?

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 will take place Sunday, Sept. 29. Live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is NASCAR on today?

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBC. The race also can be livestreamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Bank of America Roval 400 schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Bank of America ROVAL 400:

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 27

12:05 p.m.

Cup Series first practice

NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN

1:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series first practice

NBC Sports App

3:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series final practice

NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4:40 p.m.

Cup Series qualifying

NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN

Saturday, Sept. 28

11:05 a.m.

Cup Series second practice

NBC Sports App

12:10 p.m.

Xfinity Series qualifying

NBCSN/NBC Sports App/

2 p.m.

Cup Series final practice

NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN

3:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250

NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Sunday, Sept. 29

2:30 p.m.

Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400

NBC/NBC Sports App/PRN

Bank of America ROVAL 400 starting lineup

Below is the entry list for the Bank of America ROVAL 400.

TBD Corey LaJoie 32

Starting

Driver

Number

TBD

Landon Cassill

00

TBD

Kurt Busch

1

TBD

Brad Keselowski

2

TBD

Austin Dillon

3

TBD

Kevin Harvick

4

TBD

Ryan Newman

6

TBD

Daniel Hemric

8

TBD

Chase Elliott

9

TBD

Aric Almirola

10

TBD

Denny Hamlin

11

TBD

Ryan Blaney

12

TBD

Ty Dillon

13

TBD

Clint Bowyer

14

TBD

Ross Chastain

15

TBD

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

TBD

Kyle Busch

18

TBD

Martin Truex Jr.

19

TBD

Erik Jones

20

TBD

Paul Menard

21

TBD

Joey Logano

22

TBD

William Byron

24

TBD

Joe Nemechek

27

TBD

Corey LaJoie

32

TBD

Michael McDowell

34

TBD

Matt Tifft

36

TBD

Chris Buescher

37

TBD

David Ragan

38

TBD

Daniel Suarez

41

TBD

Kyle Larson

42

TBD

Bubba Wallace

43

TBD

Ryan Preece

47

TBD

Jimmie Johnson

48

TBD

Cody Ware

51

TBD

Garrett Smithley

52

TBD

Josh Bilicki

53

TBD

Timmy Hill

66

TBD

Reed Sorenson

77

TBD

Alex Bowman

88

TBD

Matt DiBenedetto

95

TBD

Parker Kligerman

96


