NASCAR at Charlotte: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for the Bank of America ROVAL 400
Martin Truex Jr. has won consecutive Cup Series races and the news doesn't get any better for his competitors this week at Charlotte Motor Speedway's ROVAL.
Truex has three wins and five top-two finishes in the last six races on road courses. He led coming into the final chicane at last year's inaugural ROVAL race but crashed out with Jimmie Johnson, allowing Ryan Blaney to get the win.
Truex's shot to sweep this playoff round — and get redemption from last year — could be motivating factors Sunday.
The Bank of America ROVAL 400 is the last race in the opening round of the playoffs as the 16-driver field will be trimmed to 12 after Sunday.
There basically are nine drivers looking to fill the final five berths in the next round of the playoffs.
Kyle Larson, Ryan Newman, Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola and William Byron enter Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. ET race inside the top 12, while Alex Bowman, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch and Erik Jones are on the outside of the playoff cut line looking in, with six of the drivers separated by the 18 points or fewer.
That kind of multi-driver scramble with the wild card of Charlotte's 2.28-mile road course that has a head-spinning 17 turns will make for an interesting race.
It's worth noting that Busch, 14 points out of the 12th playoff spot, holds the qualifying record currently with a fast lap of 106.868 mph on the ROVAL.
What time does the Bank of America ROVAL 400 start?
The Bank of America ROVAL 400 will take place Sunday, Sept. 29. Live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on?
The Bank of America ROVAL 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBC. The race also can be livestreamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .
Bank of America ROVAL 400 schedule, how to watch
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Bank of America ROVAL 400:
(All times Eastern)
Friday, Sept. 27
12:05 p.m.
Cup Series first practice
NBCSN/NBC Sports App/MRN
1:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series first practice
NBC Sports App
3:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series final practice
NBCSN/NBC Sports App
4:40 p.m.
Cup Series qualifying
NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN
Saturday, Sept. 28
11:05 a.m.
Cup Series second practice
NBC Sports App
12:10 p.m.
Xfinity Series qualifying
NBCSN/NBC Sports App/
2 p.m.
Cup Series final practice
NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN
3:30 p.m.
Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250
NBCSN/NBC Sports App
Sunday, Sept. 29
2:30 p.m.
Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
NBC/NBC Sports App/PRN
Bank of America ROVAL 400 Starting Lineup
Below is the entry list for the Bank of America ROVAL 400.
Starting
Driver
Number
TBD
Landon Cassill
00
TBD
Kurt Busch
1
TBD
Brad Keselowski
2
TBD
Austin Dillon
3
TBD
Kevin Harvick
4
TBD
Ryan Newman
6
TBD
Daniel Hemric
8
TBD
Chase Elliott
9
TBD
Aric Almirola
10
TBD
Denny Hamlin
11
TBD
Ryan Blaney
12
TBD
Ty Dillon
13
TBD
Clint Bowyer
14
TBD
Ross Chastain
15
TBD
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
TBD
Kyle Busch
18
TBD
Martin Truex Jr.
19
TBD
Erik Jones
20
TBD
Paul Menard
21
TBD
Joey Logano
22
TBD
William Byron
24
TBD
Joe Nemechek
27
TBD
Corey LaJoie
32
TBD
Michael McDowell
34
TBD
Matt Tifft
36
TBD
Chris Buescher
37
TBD
David Ragan
38
TBD
Daniel Suarez
41
TBD
Kyle Larson
42
TBD
Bubba Wallace
43
TBD
Ryan Preece
47
TBD
Jimmie Johnson
48
TBD
Cody Ware
51
TBD
Garrett Smithley
52
TBD
Josh Bilicki
53
TBD
Timmy Hill
66
TBD
Reed Sorenson
77
TBD
Alex Bowman
88
TBD
Matt DiBenedetto
95
TBD
Parker Kligerman
96