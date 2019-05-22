NASCAR at Charlotte: Start time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR will stick around in Charlotte this week for one of the most fun weekends of the racing year.
With the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, the Indy 500 on Sunday morning and the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night, race fans will be treated to non-stop action over a 24-hour period.
The Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR's longest running race, will feature classic intermediate drivers (Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick) matching up with youngsters who have had recent success (Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson).
Meanwhile, a veteran of the track (Jimmie Johnson) will try to get back into the winner's circle at one of his favorite venues.
Charlotte Motor Speedway presents a unique challenge with the 6 p.m. ET start as the race will change quite a bit over 400 laps. The beginning will feature a sun-covered track prone to slipping and sliding, while the closing laps will calm things down a bit under the lights.
It will be the end of a long day, but one full of action as we are likely to see great competition throughout one of NASCAR's marquee events.
What time does the Coca-Cola 600 start?
The Coca-Cola 600 will take place Sunday, May 26. Live coverage begins on Fox at 6 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Coca-Cola 600 on?
The Coca-Cola 600 will be broadcast nationally on Fox. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
Coca-Cola 600 TV schedule, how to watch
All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Coca-Cola 600.
(All times Eastern)
Thursday, May 23
Time
Event
Channel
2:35 p.m.
Cup Series first practice
FS1/fuboTV
4:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series first practice
FS1/fuboTV
6:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series final practice
FS1/fuboTV
7:05 p.m.
Cup Series qualifying
FS1/fuboTV
Saturday, May 25
Time
Event
Channel
8:35 a.m.
Cup Series second practice
FS1/fuboTV
9:35 a.m.
Xfinity Series qualifying
FS1/fuboTV
11:05 a.m.
Cup Series final practice
FS1/fuboTV
1 p.m.
Xfinity Series Alsco 300
FS1/fuboTV
Sunday, May 26
Time
Event
Channel
6 p.m.
Coca-Cola 600
Fox/fuboTV
Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup
Below is the full starting lineup for the Coca-Cola 600.
Starting
Driver
Number
TBD
Landon Cassill
00
TBD
Kurt Busch
1
TBD
Brad Keselowski
2
TBD
Austin Dillon
3
TBD
Kevin Harvick
4
TBD
Ryan Newman
6
TBD
Daniel Hemric
8
TBD
Chase Elliott
9
TBD
Aric Almirola
10
TBD
Denny Hamlin
11
TBD
Ryan Blaney
12
TBD
Ty Dillon
13
TBD
Clint Bowyer
14
TBD
Ross Chastain
15
TBD
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
TBD
Kyle Busch
18
TBD
Martin Truex Jr.
19
TBD
Erik Jones
20
TBD
Paul Menard
21
TBD
Joey Logano
22
TBD
William Byron
24
TBD
Reed Sorenson
27
TBD
Corey Lajoie
32
TBD
Michael McDowell
34
TBD
Matt Tifft
36
TBD
Chris Buescher
37
TBD
David Ragan
38
TBD
Daniel Suarez
41
TBD
Kyle Larson
42
TBD
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
43
TBD
Joey Gase
46
TBD
Ryan Preece
47
TBD
Jimmie Johnson
48
TBD
TBA
51
TBD
Cody Ware
52
TBD
Joey Gase
66
TBD
Quin Houff
77
TBD
Alex Bowman
88
TBD
Matt DiBenedetto
95
TBD
Parker Kligerman
96