NASCAR at Charlotte: Start time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR is sticking around Charlotte another week for one of the biggest racing weekends of the year.

NASCAR will stick around in Charlotte this week for one of the most fun weekends of the racing year.

With the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, the Indy 500 on Sunday morning and the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night, race fans will be treated to non-stop action over a 24-hour period.

The Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR's longest running race, will feature classic intermediate drivers (Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick) matching up with youngsters who have had recent success (Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson).

Meanwhile, a veteran of the track (Jimmie Johnson) will try to get back into the winner's circle at one of his favorite venues.

Charlotte Motor Speedway presents a unique challenge with the 6 p.m. ET start as the race will change quite a bit over 400 laps. The beginning will feature a sun-covered track prone to slipping and sliding, while the closing laps will calm things down a bit under the lights.

It will be the end of a long day, but one full of action as we are likely to see great competition throughout one of NASCAR's marquee events.

What time does the Coca-Cola 600 start?

The Coca-Cola 600 will take place Sunday, May 26. Live coverage begins on Fox at 6 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Coca-Cola 600 on?

The Coca-Cola 600 will be broadcast nationally on Fox. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Coca-Cola 600 TV schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Coca-Cola 600.

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, May 23

Time

Event

Channel

2:35 p.m.

Cup Series first practice

FS1/fuboTV

4:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series first practice

FS1/fuboTV

6:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series final practice

FS1/fuboTV

7:05 p.m.

Cup Series qualifying

FS1/fuboTV

Saturday, May 25

Time

Event

Channel

8:35 a.m.

Cup Series second practice

FS1/fuboTV

9:35 a.m.

Xfinity Series qualifying

FS1/fuboTV

11:05 a.m.

Cup Series final practice

FS1/fuboTV

1 p.m.

Xfinity Series Alsco 300

FS1/fuboTV

Sunday, May 26

Time

Event

Channel

6 p.m.

Coca-Cola 600

Fox/fuboTV

Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup

TBD William Byron 24

Below is the full starting lineup for the Coca-Cola 600.

Starting

Driver

Number

TBD

Landon Cassill

00

TBD

Kurt Busch

1

TBD

Brad Keselowski

2

TBD

Austin Dillon

3

TBD

Kevin Harvick

4

TBD

Ryan Newman

6

TBD

Daniel Hemric

8

TBD

Chase Elliott

9

TBD

Aric Almirola

10

TBD

Denny Hamlin

11

TBD

Ryan Blaney

12

TBD

Ty Dillon

13

TBD

Clint Bowyer

14

TBD

Ross Chastain

15

TBD

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

TBD

Kyle Busch

18

TBD

Martin Truex Jr.

19

TBD

Erik Jones

20

TBD

Paul Menard

21

TBD

Joey Logano

22

TBD

William Byron

24

TBD

Reed Sorenson

27

TBD

Corey Lajoie

32

TBD

Michael McDowell

34

TBD

Matt Tifft

36

TBD

Chris Buescher

37

TBD

David Ragan

38

TBD

Daniel Suarez

41

TBD

Kyle Larson

42

TBD

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

43

TBD

Joey Gase

46

TBD

Ryan Preece

47

TBD

Jimmie Johnson

48

TBD

TBA

51

TBD

Cody Ware

52

TBD

Joey Gase

66

TBD

Quin Houff

77

TBD

Alex Bowman

88

TBD

Matt DiBenedetto

95

TBD

Parker Kligerman

96

