NASCAR at Charlotte live updates: Rain washes away Trucks qualifying, race is tonight
The NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is tonight. The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 starts at 8:30 p.m. on FS1.
The race is 134 laps (201 miles) on the 1.5-mile quad oval with stages ending on laps 30, 60 and 134. All times are Eastern.
Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.
Rain cancels Trucks qualifying
Rain hit Charlotte Motor Speedway just as today’s Xfinity practice rolled to a close to cancel the qualifying session for the NASCAR Truck Series. That means all 38 trucks will make the final show. The starting lineup is set based on NASCAR’s performance metric that weights a driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25%), owner’s finishing position from the previous race (25%), owner’s points ranking (35%) and the driver’s fastest lap from the previous race (15%).
Based on that formula, last weekend’s winner at Circuit of the Americas Todd Gilliland will start on the pole for tonight’s race with Sheldon Creed in the front row. Two drivers, Timothy Peters and Drew Dollar, will drop to the rear for the start of the race after damaging their trucks during practice and switching to a backup.
Seven Truck Series drivers spun during the practice session for teams earlier in the day. John Hunter Nemechek, a two-time race winner this year, said earlier that the track felt like “ice” on the freshly laid traction compound during the practice session. His truck hit the wall early in practice and the team had to make repairs following the session.
Riley Herbst, who finished with the fastest speed at Xfinity practice, said he wished NASCAR didn’t lay any PJ1 because it’s so inconsistent.
“Last year, we had it and that was the place to be,” Herbst said. “If you weren’t in it, you were in trouble. Now if you touch it, you’re gonna spin out. I think it adds a cool feature to it. I just wish it was more consistent”
HOW TO WATCH NASCAR TRUCKS RACE AT CHARLOTTE
Race: North Carolina Education Lottery 200
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Date: Friday, May 28
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1 (8 p.m. ET)
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps) with stages ending on laps 30, 60 and 134
NASCAR TRUCKS RACE AT CHARLOTTE STARTING ORDER
Truck No.
Driver
Row 1
38
Todd Gilliland
2
Sheldon Creed
Row 2
3
Austin Hill
4
John Hunter Nemechek
Row 3
5
Ben Rhodes
6
Zane Smith
Row 4
7
Tyler Ankrum
8
Grant Enfinger
Row 5
9
Carson Hocevar #
10
Matt Crafton
Row 6
11
Stewart Friesen
12
Hailie Deegan #
Row 7
13
Austin Wayne Self
14
Johnny Sauter
Row 8
15
Derek Kraus
16
Ryan Truex
Row 9
17
Drew Dollar
18
Timmy Hill
Row 10
19
Bayley Currey
20
Jack Wood
Row 11
21
Kris Wright #
22
Christian Eckes
Row 12
23
Chandler Smith #
24
Tate Fogleman
Row 13
25
Tanner Gray
26
Chase Purdy #
Row 14
27
Cory Roper
28
Bret Holmes
Row 15
29
Timothy Peters
30
CJ McLaughlin
Row 16
31
Ty Majeski
32
Danny Bohn
Row 17
33
Keith McGee
34
Akinori Ogata
Row 18
35
Spencer Boyd
36
Dawson Cram
Row 19
37
Jennifer Jo Cobb
38
Trey Hutchens III
# rookie