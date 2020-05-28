Alsco Uniforms 500 rain delay updates: Weather in forecast pushes 2020 race to Thursday

A NASCAR Cup Series race had been slated to take place for the fourth time in 11 days until the Alsco Uniforms 500 was postponed to Thursday.

The abundance of live racing action has been a welcomed return to normalcy — or at least something resembling normalcy — during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down most of the sports world. But the rain has not. Several races have been interrupted or shortened by the rain since NASCAR's return, and it happened again Wednesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR decided to push the Alsco Uniforms 500 back one day, so it'll now start at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

  • Date: Thursday, May 28

  • Start time: 7 p.m. ET (7:25 p.m. ET green flag)

  • TV channel: FS1

  • Live stream: Fox Sports Go | fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Alsco Uniforms 500 was postponed Wednesday and will now take place on Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1. For those without cable, the race can be streamed on Fox Sports Go and fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

NASCAR starting lineup at Charlotte

Below is the complete starting lineup for Thursday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The top 20 spots are an inversion of the top 20 finishers from Sunday's race, and the bottom 20 spots are simply the bottom 20 finishers from Sunday's race, with the exception of Johnson.

12 Christopher Bell

One note: Josh Bilicki and J.J. Yeley are driver changes from Sunday's Coca-Cola 600, so they will drop to the back of the pack before the start of Wednesday night's race.

Pos.

Driver

1

William Byron

2

Alex Bowman

3

Michael McDowell

4

Matt DiBenedetto

5

John Hunter Nemechek

6

Aric Almirola

7

Austin Dillon

8

Joey Logano

9

Cole Custer

10

Erik Jones

11

Chris Buescher

12

Christopher Bell

13

Tyler Reddick

14

Kurt Busch

15

Martin Truex Jr.

16

Kevin Harvick

17

Kyle Busch

18

Ryan Blaney

19

Chase Elliott

20

Brad Keselowski

21

J.J. Yeley

22

Ryan Preece

23

Corey LaJoie

24

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

25

Ty Dillon

26

Matt Kenseth

27

Ryan Newman

28

Daniel Suarez

29

Denny Hamlin

30

Brennan Poole

31

Gray Gaulding

32

BJ McLeod

33

Garrett Smithley

34

Timmy Hill

35

Quin Houff

36

Joey Gase

37

Josh Bilicki

38

Bubba Wallace

39

Clint Bowyer

40

Jimmie Johnson

