NASCAR at Charlotte live race updates, results, highlights from the rain-delayed Alsco Uniforms 500
The biggest obstacle for Thursday night's Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway might be rain.
After a 68-minute delay Sunday night, Wednesday night's race was postponed to Thursday night and the forecast still could come into play. For now, it looks as if rain will stay east of the track. Assuming everything starts smoothly, William Byron and Alex Bowman will line up on the front row.
The Alsco 500 will be the fourth of five Cup Series races in a two-week stretch due to a compact schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic. Chase Elliott suffered his second consecutive heartbreaking loss Sunday when a late caution cost him. He was able to redeem himself with a win in the Truck Series on Tuesday, but he is still looking for his first victory of the 2020 Cup Series season.
Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Thursday's NASCAR race at Charlotte. Follow along below for complete results from the Alsco Uniforms 500.
Updates will begin with the green flag at 7:25 p.m. ET
What time does the NASCAR race start today?
Race: Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Date: Thursday, May 28
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (scheduled start); 7:25 p.m. ET green flag
Thursday's NASCAR race at Charlotte is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET following Wednesday's postponement. FS1's coverage of the Alsco Uniforms 500 is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, and the green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:25 p.m. ET.
More rain is predicted for the Charlotte area Thursday, so another delay is possible. The Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday had a 68-minute red flag because of a passing rain shower but was able to finish.
The only other night race currently on NASCAR's modified schedule is the midweek Martinsville race on Wednesday, June 10.
NASCAR starting lineup at Charlotte
Below is the complete starting lineup for Thursday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The top 20 spots are an inversion of the top 20 finishers from Sunday's race, and the bottom 20 spots are simply the bottom 20 finishers from Sunday's race, with the exception of Jimmie Johnson.
One note: Josh Bilicki and J.J. Yeley are driver changes from Sunday's Coca-Cola 600, so they will drop to the back of the pack before the start of Thursday night's race.
Pos.
Driver
1
William Byron
2
Alex Bowman
3
Michael McDowell
4
Matt DiBenedetto
5
John Hunter Nemechek
6
Aric Almirola
7
Austin Dillon
8
Joey Logano
9
Cole Custer
10
Erik Jones
11
Chris Buescher
12
Christopher Bell
13
Tyler Reddick
14
Kurt Busch
15
Martin Truex Jr.
16
Kevin Harvick
17
Kyle Busch
18
Ryan Blaney
19
Chase Elliott
20
Brad Keselowski
21
J.J. Yeley
22
Ryan Preece
23
Corey LaJoie
24
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
25
Ty Dillon
26
Matt Kenseth
27
Ryan Newman
28
Daniel Suarez
29
Denny Hamlin
30
Brennan Poole
31
Gray Gaulding
32
BJ McLeod
33
Garrett Smithley
34
Timmy Hill
35
Quin Houff
36
Joey Gase
37
Josh Bilicki
38
Bubba Wallace
39
Clint Bowyer
40
Jimmie Johnson