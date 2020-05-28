NASCAR at Charlotte live race updates, results, highlights from the rain-delayed Alsco Uniforms 500

The biggest obstacle for Thursday night's Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway might be rain.

After a 68-minute delay Sunday night, Wednesday night's race was postponed to Thursday night and the forecast still could come into play. For now, it looks as if rain will stay east of the track. Assuming everything starts smoothly, William Byron and Alex Bowman will line up on the front row.

The Alsco 500 will be the fourth of five Cup Series races in a two-week stretch due to a compact schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic. Chase Elliott suffered his second consecutive heartbreaking loss Sunday when a late caution cost him. He was able to redeem himself with a win in the Truck Series on Tuesday, but he is still looking for his first victory of the 2020 Cup Series season.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Thursday's NASCAR race at Charlotte. Follow along below for complete results from the Alsco Uniforms 500.

NASCAR at Charlotte live updates, highlights from Alsco Uniforms 500

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Race: Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: Thursday, May 28

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (scheduled start); 7:25 p.m. ET green flag

Thursday's NASCAR race at Charlotte is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET following Wednesday's postponement. FS1's coverage of the Alsco Uniforms 500 is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, and the green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:25 p.m. ET.

More rain is predicted for the Charlotte area Thursday, so another delay is possible. The Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday had a 68-minute red flag because of a passing rain shower but was able to finish.

The only other night race currently on NASCAR's modified schedule is the midweek Martinsville race on Wednesday, June 10.

NASCAR starting lineup at Charlotte

Below is the complete starting lineup for Thursday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The top 20 spots are an inversion of the top 20 finishers from Sunday's race, and the bottom 20 spots are simply the bottom 20 finishers from Sunday's race, with the exception of Jimmie Johnson.

One note: Josh Bilicki and J.J. Yeley are driver changes from Sunday's Coca-Cola 600, so they will drop to the back of the pack before the start of Thursday night's race.