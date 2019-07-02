NASCAR changes stage lengths for Daytona summer race NASCAR has switched things up for this weekend's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway. Stage lengths are going to be longer Saturday night for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Stages 1 and 2 are both set to increase by 10 laps, with Stage […]

NASCAR has switched things up for this weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

Stage lengths are going to be longer Saturday night for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Stages 1 and 2 are both set to increase by 10 laps, with Stage 1 now ending on Lap 50 and Stage 2 now ending on Lap 100. As a result, the final stage will technically become shorter, coming in at just 60 laps rather than 80 since the checkered flag will still wave on Lap 160 — if all goes according to plan.

The difference should prevent fuel mileage from dictating stage results.

This change comes on top of the fact drivers will also race the 2.5-mile trioval without restrictor plates for the first time since 1987. The Daytona 500 season opener, which Denny Hamlin won, saw the last of that back in February. Stages then were 60, 60 and 80 laps, with an additional seven overtime laps.

The Monster Energy Series took on Talladega Superspeedway without restrictor plates earlier this season, instead using a heightened spoiler and tapered spacers. April’s GEICO 500 broke its stages down into 55, 55 and 78 laps. Chase Elliott ended up victorious.

NASCAR first introduced its stage-racing format with the 2017 season.