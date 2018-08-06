NASCAR CEO Brian France arrested for DWI and drug possession

Brian France was pulled over in Sag Harbor, New York. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP, File)

NASCAR CEO Brian France was arrested for DWI and possession of oxycodone approximately two hours after Chase Elliott’s win on Sunday.

According to Sag Harbor (New York) Police, France was pulled over after driving through a stop sign in the Hamptons at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET. Police found the oxycodone after a search when he was pulled over.

“Mr. France was observed operating a 2017 Lexus northbound on Main Street failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign,” a police release said. “Upon traffic stop, it was determined that Mr. France was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”

He even reportedly name-dropped President Donald Trump, according to TMZ Sports, and his blood-alcohol content was twice the legal limit. (France publicly endorsed Trump for president in early 2016 at a rally in Georgia.)

And sources tell us … during the process, France was name-dropping all of the powerful people he knew and even mentioned his relationship with President Donald Trump.

NASCAR said it was aware of the arrest and gathering information. Police said France was released at 9:30 a.m. Monday after arraignment.

This is the second-known traffic incident with France. He hit a tree in 2006, also while driving a Lexus, and a witness said he “fell over his own feet” after he got out of the car. France told Daytona Beach police that he hit the tree when he was taking a drink of a soda.

This latest incident comes just after NASCAR was celebrating the first win of Elliott’s career. Long-anointed as one of the series’ future megastars, Elliott outran Martin Truex Jr. over the last 15 laps of the race to reach victory lane in his 99th Cup Series race.

