NASCAR at California: Start time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Auto Club 400

Kyle Busch has it rolling right now. With four wins in his last five races counting NASCAR, Xfinity and the Truck Series, there is little the 33-year-old can do wrong at the moment.

All that being said he is absolutely the man to beat at the Auto Club 400 in Fontana, Calif. Aside from the fact he has two wins in his last five races there, he has finished top 10 in 70 percent of his attempts on the track and has five top 5s in his last seven runs.

The two-mile intermediate track in California provides a new challenge for drivers this season as Daytona features restrictor plates and the other tracks have been on the 1.5-mile side.

This track presents a distinct challenge with tire wear, which played a direct role in the finish at Atlanta earlier this season when Kyle Larson lost the second stage almost purely because of this.

Busch found his way to the front of that race as well, but he'll have stiff competition as Martin Truex Jr.'s car has been extremely fast of late and he is the defending champion. Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola have both been good as well so this won't be a cake walk for Busch.

What time does the Auto Club 400 start?

The Auto Club 400 will take place Sunday, March 17. Live coverage begins on Fox at 3:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Auto Club 400 on?

The Auto Club 400 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. The race can also be livestreamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Auto Club 400 TV schedule, live stream

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Auto Club 400 .

Friday, March 15

Time Event Channel 1 p.m. ET Cup Series First Practice NASCAR.com 2:05 p.m. ET Xfinity Series First Practice NASCAR.com 4:35 p.m. ET Xfinity Series Final Practice FS1/fuboTV 6:30 p.m. ET Cup Series qualifying FS1/fuboTV

Saturday, March 16

Time Event Channel 12:05 p.m. ET Cup Series Second Practice FS1/fuboTV 1:10 p.m. ET Xfinity Series qualifying FS1/fuboTV 3:30 p.m. Cup Series Final Practice FS1/fuboTV 5 p.m. Production Alliance Group 300 FS1/fuboTV

Sunday, March 17

Time Event Channel 3:30 p.m. Auto Club 400 Fox/fuboTV

Auto Club 400 starting lineup

Below is the full entry list for the 2019 Auto Club 400. The starting lineup will be updated after qualifying.

Starting Driver Number TBD Landon Cassill 00 TBD Kurt Busch 1 TBD Brad Keselowski 2 TBD Austin Dillon 3 TBD Kevin Harvick 4 TBD Ryan Newman 6 TBD Daniel Hemric 8 TBD Chase Elliott 9 TBD Aric Almirola 10 TBD Denny Hamlin 11 TBD Ryan Blaney 12 TBD Ty Dillon 13 TBD Clint Bowyer 14 TBD Ross Chastain 15 TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 TBD Kyle Busch 18 TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19 TBD Erik Jones 20 TBD Paul Menard 21 TBD Joey Logano 22 TBD William Byron 24 TBD Reed Sorenson 27 TBD Corey Lajoie 32 TBD Michael McDowell 34 TBD Matt Tifft 36 TBD Chris Buescher 37 TBD David Ragan 38 TBD Daniel Suarez 41 TBD Kyle Larson 42 TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 TBD Ryan Preece 47 TBD Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD Cody Ware 51 TBD BJ McLeod 52 TBD Joey Gase 66 TBD TBA 77 TBD Alex Bowman 88 TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95



