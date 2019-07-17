NASCAR Burnout Blvd Driven by Goodyear returning to Las Vegas Can you feel the burn? You will -- when all 16 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs competitors return to drive their race cars down the magnificent Las Vegas Strip this fall. As part of the festivities to celebrate the start of the sport's 10-race postseason at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, stock cars will take […]

Can you feel the burn?

You will — when all 16 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs competitors return to drive their race cars down the magnificent Las Vegas Strip this fall.

As part of the festivities to celebrate the start of the sport’s 10-race postseason at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, stock cars will take it to the street to put on a show amid the glitz and glamour of Vegas at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Driver introductions and pre-event pageantry will kick off the event on Las Vegas Boulevard in front of Planet Hollywood. The cars will then travel north to Spring Mountain Road, where drivers will take turns emulating the victory burnouts they hope to replicate during the Playoffs.

Fans can view the procession along Las Vegas Boulevard, including the pre-event activities outside Planet Hollywood and the burnout location at Spring Mountain, between Fashion Show and Wynn Las Vegas.

NBCSN will broadcast Burnout Blvd Driven by Goodyear live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

LAST YEAR: ‘Big 3‘ have burnout showdown on Vegas strip