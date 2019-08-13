NASCAR at Bristol: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Kevin Harvick is finally starting to find his groove. He won his second race of the year last week at Michigan and is starting to round into form as the playoffs creep closer and closer.
But this week the Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway, where it pays to be a Busch brother.
Kyle and Kurt Busch have combined to win each of the last four races at the 0.533-mile track (Kyle 3, Kurt 1) and the two even dueled for the win earlier this season with Kyle coming out on top and Kurt finishing as the runner-up.
Both drivers already have their playoff spots locked up with wins this season, but you can bet they'll be dueling once again for supremacy in Tennessee.
Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez, Jimmie Johnson and Paul Menard are also some names to watch as they all sit right on the cutline of the playoffs and a win would guarantee any of them a spot in the last-16.
What time does the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race start?
The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will take place Saturday, August 17. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on?
The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race schedule, how to watch
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.
(All times Eastern)
Thursday, August 15
Time
Event
Channel
9:05 a.m.
Truck Series first practice
No TV
10:05 a.m.
Xfinity Series first practice
NBCSN App
11:05 a.m.
Truck Series final practice
No TV
1:35 p.m.
Xfinity Series final practice
NBCSN App
7 p.m. ET
Truck Series qualifying (tape delay)
FS1
8:30 p.m.
Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics
FS1/MRN
Friday, August 16
Time
Event
Channel
11:05 a.m.
Cup Series first practice
NBCSN/NBCSN App
1:05 p.m.
Cup Series final practice
NBCSN/NBCSN App
4:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series qualifying
NBCSN/NBCSN App
5:35 p.m.
Cup Series qualifying
NBCSN/NBCSN App/PRN
7:30 p.m.
Xfinity Series Food City 300
NBCSN/NBCSN App/PRN
Saturday, August 17
Time
Event
Channel
7:30 p.m.
Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
NBCSN/NBCSN App/PRN
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Starting Lineup
Below is the entry list for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.
Starting
Driver
Number
TBD
Landon Cassill
00
TBD
Kurt Busch
1
TBD
Brad Keselowski
2
TBD
Austin Dillon
3
TBD
Kevin Harvick
4
TBD
Ryan Newman
6
TBD
Daniel Hemric
8
TBD
Chase Elliott
9
TBD
Aric Almirola
10
TBD
Denny Hamlin
11
TBD
Ryan Blaney
12
TBD
Ty Dillon
13
TBD
Clint Bowyer
14
TBD
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
TBD
Kyle Busch
18
TBD
Martin Truex Jr.
19
TBD
Erik Jones
20
TBD
Paul Menard
21
TBD
Joey Logano
22
TBD
William Byron
24
TBD
Quin Houff
27
TBD
Corey Lajoie
32
TBD
Michael McDowell
34
TBD
Matt Tifft
36
TBD
Chris Buescher
37
TBD
David Ragan
38
TBD
Daniel Suarez
41
TBD
Kyle Larson
42
TBD
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
43
TBD
Ryan Preece
47
TBD
Jimmie Johnson
48
TBD
BJ McLeod
51
TBD
Bayley Currey
52
TBD
Josh Bilicki
53
TBD
Reed Sorenson
77
TBD
Alex Bowman
88
TBD
Matt DiBenedetto
95