NASCAR at Bristol: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Sporting News

Kevin Harvick is finally starting to find his groove. He won his second race of the year last week at Michigan and is starting to round into form as the playoffs creep closer and closer.

But this week the Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway, where it pays to be a Busch brother.

Kyle and Kurt Busch have combined to win each of the last four races at the 0.533-mile track (Kyle 3, Kurt 1) and the two even dueled for the win earlier this season with Kyle coming out on top and Kurt finishing as the runner-up.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Both drivers already have their playoff spots locked up with wins this season, but you can bet they'll be dueling once again for supremacy in Tennessee.

Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez, Jimmie Johnson and Paul Menard are also some names to watch as they all sit right on the cutline of the playoffs and a win would guarantee any of them a spot in the last-16.

What time does the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race start?

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will take place Saturday, August 17. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on?

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, August 15

Time

Event

Channel

9:05 a.m.

Truck Series first practice

No TV

10:05 a.m.

Xfinity Series first practice

NBCSN App

11:05 a.m.

Truck Series final practice

No TV

1:35 p.m.

Xfinity Series final practice

NBCSN App

7 p.m. ET

Truck Series qualifying (tape delay)

FS1

8:30 p.m.

Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics

FS1/MRN

Friday, August 16

Time

Event

Channel

11:05 a.m.

Cup Series first practice

NBCSN/NBCSN App

1:05 p.m.

Cup Series final practice

NBCSN/NBCSN App

4:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series qualifying

NBCSN/NBCSN App

5:35 p.m.

Cup Series qualifying

NBCSN/NBCSN App/PRN

7:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series Food City 300

NBCSN/NBCSN App/PRN

Saturday, August 17

Time

Event

Channel

7:30 p.m.

Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

NBCSN/NBCSN App/PRN

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Starting Lineup

Below is the entry list for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

TBD Joey Logano 22

MORE: NASCAR standings 2019: Updated points for Cup series playoffs after the Consumers Energy 400

Starting

Driver

Number

TBD

Landon Cassill

00

TBD

Kurt Busch

1

TBD

Brad Keselowski

2

TBD

Austin Dillon

3

TBD

Kevin Harvick

4

TBD

Ryan Newman

6

TBD

Daniel Hemric

8

TBD

Chase Elliott

9

TBD

Aric Almirola

10

TBD

Denny Hamlin

11

TBD

Ryan Blaney

12

TBD

Ty Dillon

13

TBD

Clint Bowyer

14

TBD

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

TBD

Kyle Busch

18

TBD

Martin Truex Jr.

19

TBD

Erik Jones

20

TBD

Paul Menard

21

TBD

Joey Logano

22

TBD

William Byron

24

TBD

Quin Houff

27

TBD

Corey Lajoie

32

TBD

Michael McDowell

34

TBD

Matt Tifft

36

TBD

Chris Buescher

37

TBD

David Ragan

38

TBD

Daniel Suarez

41

TBD

Kyle Larson

42

TBD

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

43

TBD

Ryan Preece

47

TBD

Jimmie Johnson

48

TBD

BJ McLeod

51

TBD

Bayley Currey

52

TBD

Josh Bilicki

53

TBD

Reed Sorenson

77

TBD

Alex Bowman

88

TBD

Matt DiBenedetto

95


What to Read Next