NASCAR at Bristol: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Kevin Harvick is finally starting to find his groove. He won his second race of the year last week at Michigan and is starting to round into form as the playoffs creep closer and closer.

But this week the Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway, where it pays to be a Busch brother.

Kyle and Kurt Busch have combined to win each of the last four races at the 0.533-mile track (Kyle 3, Kurt 1) and the two even dueled for the win earlier this season with Kyle coming out on top and Kurt finishing as the runner-up.

Both drivers already have their playoff spots locked up with wins this season, but you can bet they'll be dueling once again for supremacy in Tennessee.

Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez, Jimmie Johnson and Paul Menard are also some names to watch as they all sit right on the cutline of the playoffs and a win would guarantee any of them a spot in the last-16.

What time does the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race start?

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will take place Saturday, August 17. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on?

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, August 15

Time Event Channel 9:05 a.m. Truck Series first practice No TV 10:05 a.m. Xfinity Series first practice NBCSN App 11:05 a.m. Truck Series final practice No TV 1:35 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice NBCSN App 7 p.m. ET Truck Series qualifying (tape delay) FS1 8:30 p.m. Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics FS1/MRN

Friday, August 16

Time Event Channel 11:05 a.m. Cup Series first practice NBCSN/NBCSN App 1:05 p.m. Cup Series final practice NBCSN/NBCSN App 4:05 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying NBCSN/NBCSN App 5:35 p.m. Cup Series qualifying NBCSN/NBCSN App/PRN 7:30 p.m. Xfinity Series Food City 300 NBCSN/NBCSN App/PRN

Saturday, August 17

Time Event Channel 7:30 p.m. Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race NBCSN/NBCSN App/PRN

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Starting Lineup

Below is the entry list for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

TBD Joey Logano 22

Starting Driver Number TBD Landon Cassill 00 TBD Kurt Busch 1 TBD Brad Keselowski 2 TBD Austin Dillon 3 TBD Kevin Harvick 4 TBD Ryan Newman 6 TBD Daniel Hemric 8 TBD Chase Elliott 9 TBD Aric Almirola 10 TBD Denny Hamlin 11 TBD Ryan Blaney 12 TBD Ty Dillon 13 TBD Clint Bowyer 14 TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 TBD Kyle Busch 18 TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19 TBD Erik Jones 20 TBD Paul Menard 21 TBD Joey Logano 22 TBD William Byron 24 TBD Quin Houff 27 TBD Corey Lajoie 32 TBD Michael McDowell 34 TBD Matt Tifft 36 TBD Chris Buescher 37 TBD David Ragan 38 TBD Daniel Suarez 41 TBD Kyle Larson 42 TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 TBD Ryan Preece 47 TBD Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD BJ McLeod 51 TBD Bayley Currey 52 TBD Josh Bilicki 53 TBD Reed Sorenson 77 TBD Alex Bowman 88 TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95



