NASCAR at Bristol results: Chris Buescher prevails. Which playoff drivers move on?

Another Cup race, another winner.

Chris Buescher led a bulk of the last 100 laps at Bristol Motor Speedway — weaving around lapped cars and keeping his cool even as regular-season champion Chase Elliott tried to hunt him down — and in the end, he found a way to earn his first win of the 2022 season on Saturday night.

The win for the driver of the No. 17 car marks the third time in as many races that a non-playoff driver has won a race in this year’s postseason. It also means that 19 different drivers have notched wins in this rambunctious, unpredictable season.

Right before burning out at the start-finish line, Buescher was met by the No. 6 car — driven by his boss and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing teammate, Brad Keselowski.

Chris Buescher, front left, and Kevin Harvick (4) lead the pack during a restart at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The win — which ends a 222 winless streak for the driver and a 191 winless streak for RFK Racing — was clearly special to the Prosper, Texas native.

“Just so special here at Bristol,” an out-of-breath Buescher told NBC Sports on-track. “I love this racetrack. I love the fans. I love every time we come here.

“We lost one that really broke our heart back in 2015 on the Xfinity side. ... So this one makes up for that one. This is pretty awesome, pretty special.”

Buescher led the race for 169 laps and won this race thanks to a lot of gutsy calls down the stretch. Among those calls: His team elected to change only two tires on the final caution of the day while the rest of the leaders took four.

One of the leaders who entered pit road with Buescher on Lap 439 was Kevin Harvick. The veteran driver essentially needed a win to cement his spot in the next round of the playoffs — but a critical mistake in his final pit stop (he left his pit stall with a loose wheel and had to back up) foiled his postseason hopes.

“Pretty tough,” Harvick said post-race. “We pitted in front of the 17, so it’s just kind of how the year has gone. We went from having a chance to lead the parade to being a part of the parade. Just difficult to pass.”

Chase Elliott finished second. William Byron finished third, and Christopher Bell finished fourth.

Fireworks go off during ceremonies before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Which playoff drivers are moving on to the Round of 12?

Drivers who made the Round of 12: Christopher Bell, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez.

That means Austin Dillon, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are eliminated.

The guy who finished right above the cutoff line? A very relieved Cindric.

“That was easy, right?” Cindric said with a chuckle. “Came in plus two, leaving plus two. Just how we drew it up. What a night. ... To get all of us into the Round of 12 after a very scary night for Team Penske, I’m glad I did my job and gut this one out.”

Kyle Busch eliminated from playoffs historically early

For the first time in his career, Kyle Busch didn’t make it out of the first round of the Cup Series playoffs. He finished 32nd, exiting early thanks to a second engine failure in three weeks — and did so at a place where he’s won a remarkable eight Cup races.

Busch told NBC in an interview that Saturday night was just par for the course for a snakebit season.

“This just sorta goes with our year,” Busch said, standing in the infield before the race was over. “I just, I mean — I don’t know what to say. I’m flabbergasted. I just feel so bad for my guys. They don’t deserve to be in this spot. They’ve worked too hard. We’re too good of a group to be this low down on the bottom, and fighting for our lives just to make it through.”

Harrison Burton (21) spins out during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon also end days early

Busch wasn’t the only playoff driver who ended his day early.

As promised, Bristol Motor Speedway featured a race of attrition: In the end there were 11 cautions and 12 lead changes on Saturday.

The first to go down was Ryan Blaney. After leading nine laps in Stage 1, everything that could’ve gone wrong seemed to: The No. 12 car suffered a flat tire in Lap 92, sending his Ford hard into the outside well. Then once he entered pit road, the left rear then came off as he tried to leave his pit stall.

The problems didn’t end there: On Lap 105, he had to pit again as his car began dragging and sparking. He pit under green, then subsequently didn’t meet minimum speed and had to get work done behind the wall.

Blaney eventually re-entered the race on Lap 266, keeping himself away from the cutoff despite being 152 laps down. He finished 30th — just barely good enough to make it to the Round of 12.

“Just lucky to get in, I guess,” Blaney said with a shrug post-race. “We were really fast early, and I just had a right-front go down like almost everybody else in the race. We just hit the wall a little harder than some other guys. We spent a long time fixing it but was able to get it back out.”

He added: “We built up a good-enough gap the first two races to give us ourselves a little bit of a cushion, and some guys had their issues tonight. Yeah, so pretty crazy turn of events for sure. But good perseverance by this 12 group.”

Alex Bowman and Austin Dillon were both caught in the big wreck around Lap 280 (Stage 3), which was caused after Daniel Suarez got loose on a restart and collected a bunch of the field. Bowman ended his day in 32nd; Dillon finished 31st.

“We lost power steering at the beginning of Stage 2,” Bowman told NBC mid-race. “We stayed out there to get stage points, so we kind of toughed our way through it and restarted at the back because we stayed out so long. They then all crashed in front of me, had nowhere to go.”

Said Dillon of the Suarez wreck: “I was feeling pretty good about it, we just needed to miss that one. ... That was the best car we’ve brought. We put ourselves in a bind with the first two races. We brought something we could race with today and felt good about it.”

Unofficial results from Bristol Motor Speedway

Pos.

Car

Driver

Time behind

Best time

Best speed

1

17

Chris Buescher

--

15.204

126.204

2

9

Chase Elliott (P)

0.458

15.311

125.322

3

24

William Byron (P)

1.667

15.275

125.617

4

20

Christopher Bell (P)

1.809

15.18

126.403

5

5

Kyle Larson (P)

3.688

15.17

126.486

6

1

Ross Chastain (P)

4.106

15.34

125.085

7

16

AJ Allmendinger

5.994

15.385

124.719

8

41

Cole Custer

7.648

15.442

124.259

9

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

7.884

15.317

125.273

10

4

Kevin Harvick (P)

8.421

15.265

125.699

11

34

Michael McDowell

9.404

15.393

124.654

12

31

Justin Haley

9.855

15.286

125.527

13

6

Brad Keselowski

-1

15.202

126.22

14

14

Chase Briscoe (P)

-2

15.424

124.404

15

7

Corey LaJoie

-3

15.511

123.706

16

21

Harrison Burton

-3

15.491

123.865

17

51

Cody Ware

-3

15.502

123.778

18

38

Todd Gilliland

-4

15.591

123.071

19

99

Daniel Suarez (P)

-6

15.547

123.419

20

2

Austin Cindric (P)

-7

15.593

123.055

21

43

Erik Jones

-8

15.588

123.095

22

77

Landon Cassill

-8

15.564

123.285

23

15

JJ Yeley

-9

15.595

123.039

24

78

BJ McLeod

-9

15.652

122.591

25

8

Tyler Reddick (P)

-31

15.409

124.525

26

42

Ty Dillon

-43

15.521

123.626

27

22

Joey Logano (P)

-63

15.375

124.8

28

10

Aric Almirola

-82

15.373

124.816

29

45

Bubba Wallace (P)

-92

15.316

125.281

30

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

-162

15.336

125.117

31

3

Austin Dillon (P)

-221

15.52

123.634

32

48

Alex Bowman (P)

-223

15.435

124.315

33

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

-224

15.554

123.364

34

18

Kyle Busch (P)

-231

15.338

125.101

35

23

Ty Gibbs

-235

15.408

124.533

36

19

Martin Truex Jr.

-302

15.483

123.929

(P) - Playoff driver

