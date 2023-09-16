NASCAR Bristol playoff race 2023: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Bass Pro Shops Night Race

It seems appropriate that one of the most exciting races on the NASCAR calendar is also hosting the first elimination race of the 2023 Cup Series playoffs.

Bristol Motor Speedway will showcase high-energy, short-track racing under the lights at “The Last Great Colosseum” on Saturday night. And when it is over, one driver will be celebrating in victory lane, four drivers will be eliminated from playoff contention and 12 will feel the joy and relief of advancing to the second round – well, make that 10, since Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick already clinched berths with wins at Darlington and Kansas, respectively.

For the drivers currently below the cut line, including regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr., the Bristol Night Race is not a “must-win,” but those four drivers will have to have a solid finish and a strong points-night and hope some of their playoff competitors falter.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race:

What time does the Cup race at Bristol start?

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race starts at 6:30 p.m. ET at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Bristol on?

USA Network is broadcasting the Bass Pro Shops Night Race and has a pre-race show beginning at 6 p.m. ET, while USA and Peacock will have a post-race show at 11 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Bristol?

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports app.

What are the playoff standings entering Bristol?

(*-former champion; x-clinched berth in second round):

x-Kyle Larson*, Hendrick Motorsports — 2,117 points x-Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing — 2,111 points Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing — 2,105 points William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports — 2,097 points Brad Keselowski*, RFK Racing — 2,089 points Ryan Blaney, Team Penske — 2,081 points Kyle Busch*, Richard Childress Racing — 2,080 points Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing — 2,074 points Chris Buescher, RFK Racing — 2,069 points Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing — 2,069 points Joey Logano*, Team Penske — 2,068 points Kevin Harvick*, Stewart-Haas Racing — 2,063 points Martin Truex Jr.*, Joe Gibbs Racing — 2,056 points Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing — 2,044 points Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing — 2,041 points Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports — 2,023 points

How many laps is the Cup race at Bristol?

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race is 500 laps around the 0.533-mile oval for a total of 266.5 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 125 laps; Stage 2: 125 laps; Stage 3: 250 laps.

Who won the most recent night race at Bristol?

Chris Buescher – a non-playoff driver last season – dominated, leading 169 laps, including the final 61, before edging Chase Elliott by 0.458 seconds on Sept. 17, 2022.

What is the lineup for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race?

(Car number in parentheses; P-playoff driver)

1. (20) Christopher Bell (P), Toyota

2. (11) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota

3. (24) William Byron (P), Chevrolet

4. (34) Michael McDowell (P), Ford

5. (19) Martin Truex Jr. (P), Toyota

6. (6) Brad Keselowski (P), Ford

7. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

8. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

9. (23) Bubba Wallace (P), Toyota

10. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

11. (12) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford

12. (45) Tyler Reddick (P), Toyota

13. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

14. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

15. (8) Kyle Busch (P), Chevrolet

16. (42) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet

17. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

18. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

19. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

20. (17) Chris Buescher (P), Ford

21. (4) Kevin Harvick (P), Ford

22. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

23. (1) Ross Chastain (P), Chevrolet

24. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

25. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (P), Chevrolet

26. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

27. (51) Ryan Newman, Ford

28. (22) Joey Logano (P), Ford

29. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

30. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

31. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

32. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

33. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

34. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet

35. (15) JJ Yeley, Ford

36. (5) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet

