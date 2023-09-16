NASCAR Bristol playoff race 2023: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Bass Pro Shops Night Race
It seems appropriate that one of the most exciting races on the NASCAR calendar is also hosting the first elimination race of the 2023 Cup Series playoffs.
Bristol Motor Speedway will showcase high-energy, short-track racing under the lights at “The Last Great Colosseum” on Saturday night. And when it is over, one driver will be celebrating in victory lane, four drivers will be eliminated from playoff contention and 12 will feel the joy and relief of advancing to the second round – well, make that 10, since Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick already clinched berths with wins at Darlington and Kansas, respectively.
For the drivers currently below the cut line, including regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr., the Bristol Night Race is not a “must-win,” but those four drivers will have to have a solid finish and a strong points-night and hope some of their playoff competitors falter.
Here is all the information you need to get ready for Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race:
What time does the Cup race at Bristol start?
The Bass Pro Shops Night Race starts at 6:30 p.m. ET at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.
What TV channel is the Cup race at Bristol on?
USA Network is broadcasting the Bass Pro Shops Night Race and has a pre-race show beginning at 6 p.m. ET, while USA and Peacock will have a post-race show at 11 p.m. ET.
Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Bristol?
The Bass Pro Shops Night Race can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports app.
What are the playoff standings entering Bristol?
(*-former champion; x-clinched berth in second round):
x-Kyle Larson*, Hendrick Motorsports — 2,117 points
x-Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing — 2,111 points
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing — 2,105 points
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports — 2,097 points
Brad Keselowski*, RFK Racing — 2,089 points
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske — 2,081 points
Kyle Busch*, Richard Childress Racing — 2,080 points
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing — 2,074 points
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing — 2,069 points
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing — 2,069 points
Joey Logano*, Team Penske — 2,068 points
Kevin Harvick*, Stewart-Haas Racing — 2,063 points
Martin Truex Jr.*, Joe Gibbs Racing — 2,056 points
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing — 2,044 points
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing — 2,041 points
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports — 2,023 points
How many laps is the Cup race at Bristol?
The Bass Pro Shops Night Race is 500 laps around the 0.533-mile oval for a total of 266.5 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 125 laps; Stage 2: 125 laps; Stage 3: 250 laps.
Who won the most recent night race at Bristol?
Chris Buescher – a non-playoff driver last season – dominated, leading 169 laps, including the final 61, before edging Chase Elliott by 0.458 seconds on Sept. 17, 2022.
What is the lineup for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race?
(Car number in parentheses; P-playoff driver)
1. (20) Christopher Bell (P), Toyota
2. (11) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota
3. (24) William Byron (P), Chevrolet
4. (34) Michael McDowell (P), Ford
5. (19) Martin Truex Jr. (P), Toyota
6. (6) Brad Keselowski (P), Ford
7. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
8. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota
9. (23) Bubba Wallace (P), Toyota
10. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet
11. (12) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford
12. (45) Tyler Reddick (P), Toyota
13. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
14. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
15. (8) Kyle Busch (P), Chevrolet
16. (42) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet
17. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford
18. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
19. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet
20. (17) Chris Buescher (P), Ford
21. (4) Kevin Harvick (P), Ford
22. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet
23. (1) Ross Chastain (P), Chevrolet
24. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
25. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (P), Chevrolet
26. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
27. (51) Ryan Newman, Ford
28. (22) Joey Logano (P), Ford
29. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford
30. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford
31. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet
32. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford
33. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
34. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet
35. (15) JJ Yeley, Ford
36. (5) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet
