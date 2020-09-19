NASCAR at Bristol live updates: 3 JGR cars fail inspection, starting at the back

In the hours leading up to NASCAR’s Night Race at Bristol, fans circled the speedway in a scene that looked almost pre-pandemic with trailers filling nearby lots and thousands of fans scattered around the track anticipating the start of the first cutoff race of the Cup Series playoffs.

Bristol Motor Speedway announced last Wednesday that it sold out tickets for the event, which kicks off tonight at 7:30 p.m. on NBCSN. BMS president Jerry Caldwell told The Observer he expects just under 30,000 fans to attend the race.

Bristol hosted an Xfinity race, won by Chase Briscoe, on Friday evening in which up to 20,000 tickets were on sale. Tickets were still on sale the day before that event.

Brad Keselowski, who is locked into the next playoff Round of 12 with a win at Richmond, is starting on the pole at Bristol’s half-mile track Saturday night. In addition to Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin are also advancing to the next round — Harvick with a win at Darlington and Hamlin on points — while the remaining 13 playoff drivers are attempting to stay out of the bottom four in points, ideally with a win tonight.

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race is 267 miles (500 laps) with stages ending on laps 125, 250 and 500.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates from Bristol Motor Speedway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Pre-race: More drivers to the back — Wallace, LaJoie, Yeley

NASCAR announces that Bubba Wallace and Corey LaJoie will join the Gibbs teams at the back for the start of the race. No. 43 driver Wallace was slated to start 27th, while No. 32 driver LaJoie was slated to started 30th, but both teams received a penalty for unapproved adjustments. The No. 15 team will additionally start at the rear for a driver change, substituting Brennan Poole for J.J. Yeley. Wallace, LaJoie and Yeley are all out of the playoffs.

Pre-race: Three Joe Gibbs Racing cars get penalties, sent to the rear

NASCAR announces that the cars of Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Erik Jones, all of whom drive for Joe Gibbs Racing, failed pre-race technical inspection twice and will start at the back of the field for tonight’s race. Hamlin was slated to start seventh and is already advancing to the next round of playoffs, while Jones (previously starting 20th) is ineligible for playoffs.

“It’s not ideal,” Hamlin said. “It’s just kind of putting yourself in a hole. But we don’t need any stage points. We’ve got 500 laps. If we’re good enough, we’ll get to the front.”

Reigning Cup champion Kyle Busch, however, is still seeking his first win of the season and enters Bristol 18 points above the cutoff in the playoffs. Busch received a penalty last weekend at Richmond for two loose lug nuts on his No. 18 car after Darlington. Busch started at the back at Richmond and his team was hit with a crew chief suspension for the race, so Busch worked with a substitute crew chief for the race.

Busch got up to 13th to close the first stage in Virginia, but he’ll need to get up to the top-10 quickly tonight to gain critical stage points. He was slated to start ninth at Bristol before the penalty.