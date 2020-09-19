NASCAR at Bristol live race updates, results, highlights from the Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Four NASCAR drivers will be cut from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on Saturday at Bristol, with the field narrowing from 16 to 12.

Entering the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, William Byron, Cole Custer, Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Blaney are on the wrong side of the elimination bubble. Byron and Custer, though, are within 10 points of Clint Bowyer, who holds the 12th and final advancing position in the standings.

So far this postseason, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski have claimed victories. Keselowski won last weekend at Richmond.

The surprise story of the playoffs has been Austin Dillon, who led for a significant chunk of the Richmond race and is No. 6 in the standings, despite little fanfare during the regular season.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Saturday's NASCAR race at Bristol. Follow below for complete results from the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

NASCAR at Bristol live updates, highlights from Bass Pro Shops Night Race

NASCAR start time today

Date : Saturday, Sept. 19

: Saturday, Sept. 19 Start time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET TV channel : NBC Sports Network

The green flag for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol will wave shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET, assuming there are no rain delays as there have been so often since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.

The 7:30 p.m. ET start time will make mid-race adjustments key for race teams, even at a short track like Bristol. The track will be hot and slick at the beginning of the race and get cooler and faster as the night progresses.

Bristol Motor Speedway obviously has lights, so a weather delay could push the race into the late hours of Saturday and early hours of Sunday. The race is scheduled for 500 laps (266.5 miles) and needs to reach the halfway point to be considered official in the event of weather issues.

NASCAR starting lineup at Bristol

16 Matt DiBenedetto (P) 21 Wood Brothers Racing

Here is the complete starting lineup for Saturday night's NASCAR race at Bristol: