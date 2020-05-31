NASCAR at Bristol live race updates, results, highlights from the Supermarket Heroes 500

For the first time since NASCAR's return from the COVID-19 shutdown, fans will get to see some short-track racing at Bristol Motor Speedway in Sunday's Cup Series race, the Supermarket Heroes 500.

Known as "The World's Fastest Half-Mile," races at Bristol have a reputation for being action-packed, so don't be surprised if there are some post-race feuds between drivers.

The last time NASCAR raced at Bristol, Denny Hamlin took home the checkered flag. He'll start in 10th for Sunday's race, while Brad Keselowski will start on the pole. Chase Elliott, winner of Wednesday night's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, will look for back-to-back victories as he starts in sixth.

Sporting News is tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday's NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Follow along below for complete results from the Supermarket Heroes 500.

NASCAR at Bristol live updates, highlights from Supermarket Heroes 500

5:25 p.m. — Biiiiig wreck on Lap 230. A lot of drivers were involved in that one as there isn't much room on the track to avoid the carnage. Looks like Jimmy Johnson caused Ricky Stenhouse to spin out, taking out several other drivers.

5:24 p.m. — Chase Elliott and Joey Logano make contact as they battle for the lead, but Elliott is able to hold on, 24 laps to go in Stage 2.

5:19 p.m. — That restart was even shorter. Seventh caution of the day is out now as Bayley Currey stalls out.

5:14 p.m. — Chase Elliott has reclaimed the led off the restart with 40 laps to go in Stage 2, Brad Keselowski in second and Joey Logano in third. And now there's a sixth caution out for Joey Gase.

5:07 p.m. — Fifth caution of the day is out as Ryan Blaney loses control on the outside and Ty Dillon can't avoid him. With 50 laps remaining in Stage 2, Brad Keselowski lead, Aric Almirola in second and Chase Elliott in third.

Big trouble! Ryan Blaney goes around and Ty Dillon slams into him. pic.twitter.com/8TNXyO8m3l — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 31, 2020

4:58 p.m. — Brad Keselowski has retaken the lead. We're 50 laps into Stage 2, it's him, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Arica Almirola and Joey Logano leading the pack.

4:49 p.m. — Ryan Blaney wins the race off pit road and takes the lead on the restart.

4:40 p.m. — Chase Elliot, winner of Thursday's race in Charlotte, wins Stage 1 in Bristol.

4:34 p.m. — Ryan Blaney took the lead from Keselowski, but now Chase Elliott is out in front with 20 laps remaining in Stage 1.

4:27 p.m. — Kyle Busch forced to go to the rear off the restart after speeding on pit road. Matt DiBenedetto didn't pit and had the early lead on the restart, but Brad Keselowski takes it back. Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliot, Aric Almirola and Joey Logano round out the top five after 75 laps, 50 laps remaining in Stage 1.

4:19 p.m. — Second competition caution is out after 60 laps: Brad Keselowski has led every lap so far.

4:13 p.m. — After 40 laps, Keselowski still leads with Aric Almirola, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney right behind him.

4:03 p.m. — First of two competition yellows is out after 20 laps: Brad Keselowski still leads, Martin TruexJr. in second, Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola and Joey Logano round out the top five.

3:57 p.m. — Caution out Ryan Newman on Lap No. 8 after he spins out. No one hit him, looks like he wasn't able to get any grip on the inside of the track.

3:45 p.m. — Engines are started and we're finally about to get underway.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start time : 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel : FS1

Live stream : Fox Sports Go | fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The 3:30 p.m. ET start time for Sunday's race at Bristol is the second such start time on NASCAR's modified Cup Series schedule for 2020, as the series' return to racing at Darlington a couple weeks ago featured a late afternoon green flag. The race at Homestead on June 14 also is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The other two day races on NASCAR's confirmed short-term schedule (Atlanta and Talladega) will start at 3 p.m. ET. The mid-week night race at Martinsville scheduled for June 10 will start at 7 p.m. ET.

NASCAR starting lineup at Bristol

The same protocol that set the lineup for Sunday's Bristol race will be used to set the lineup for the upcoming Cup Series races at Atlanta (June 7), Martinsville (June 10), Homestead-Miami (June 14) and Talladega (June 21). All of those races also will run without prior practice sessions with the exception of Talladega, which will have an hour-long practice session the day before the race.

